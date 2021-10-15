The Campbell County High School football team dropped its final home game of the season 38-7 to Sheridan on Friday night.
The Broncs went into the matchup ranked No. 2 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media football rankings and improved to 7-1 on the season. The Camels fell to 3-5.
Campbell County freshman Mason Drube got the start at quarterback after sophomore Aidan Dorr broke his ankle during last week's 35-2 loss to Natrona County. Drube and Dorr were splitting snaps for the majority of the season but Drube stepped up for the full workload for the Camels on Friday.
Sheridan took an early 7-0 lead after a Colson Coon 4-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter. Coon's touchdown would be the only points scored in the opening quarter after the Camel defense stepped up to force a turnover on downs on Sheridan's next possession.
The Broncs took a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter after a 14-yard touchdown pass. After a Campbell County punt, Sheridan made it 17-0 with a 36-yard field goal midway through the second quarter.
Campbell County's only points of the game came on a 50-yard touchdown strike from Drube to Brady Tompkins with 14 seconds left in the first half. The score made it 17-7 going into the locker room at halftime.
After staying within striking distance of one of the best teams in Class 4A during the first half, the Camels weren't able to find the end zone again versus the Broncs' stingy defense.
Sheridan scored its first points of the second half on an 8-yard run to make it 24-7 with 5:56 left in the third quarter. After a Campbell County turnover on downs, the Broncs scored again on a 29-yard touchdown run to make it 31-7 with 1:05 left in the third quarter.
Sheridan found the end zone one last time on a 57-yard touchdown run with 3:29 left in the game to bring the game to its final score of 38-7.
Campbell County's offense ended the night with five punts, three turnovers and two turnover on downs.
The Camels will have one last regular season game before playing in its first playoff game since 2019. Campbell County will travel to Casper to face Kelly Walsh (3-5) at 6 p.m. Friday.
Friday's contest will have plenty of playoff implications in terms of seeding for both teams.
