It’s been a while since Aric Lopez last put on shoulder pads.
Lopez, a 1998 Campbell County High School graduate, put the finishing touches on his football career years after his final game when he was inducted into the Chadron State College Athletic Hall of Fame last weekend.
“Honestly, I was in shock,” Lopez said about being told of making the school’s hall of fame. “It was an honor, but it was never a goal, if that makes sense.”
The Gillette native now lives in Rapid City, South Dakota. Lopez was a three-year varsity starter from 1996-98 for the Camels and was part of the 1998 Wyoming state championship team his senior year.
That same year he was named all-state at both tight end and linebacker.
After graduating from CCHS, Lopez moved to Chadron, Nebraska, to join the Eagles football program as a linebacker. After redshirting his freshman year, Lopez broke into the starting lineup as a sophomore and accumulated 53 tackles.
His next season, he had 66 tackles (46 solo) and three interceptions. He also returned a fumble for a touchdown in a playoff game against Tarleton State (Texas) and was named second team all-conference in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
Lopez blossomed in his senior year, leading the team with 94 tackles (77 solo), seven sacks and 11 tackles for loss. In his final season as one of the smallest inside linebackers in the RMAC at 195 pounds, Lopez was named first team all-conference.
During his three seasons as a starter (2000-02), Chadron State was 26-6 and reached the playoffs twice. The Eagles also were ranked in the top-20 in the country twice, including No. 5 in 2001.
Lopez graduated with a degree in criminal justice and worked as a detective for the Rapid City Police Department for six years. He then transitioned to insurance and banking for the next six years.
Now, Lopez is in his fifth year as a managing partner for the Campbell Lending Group, a Rapid City firm that provides home loans in six states. He and his wife, Terri, have three children.
His time as a college student-athlete prepared him for the competitive world of business, Lopez said.
“Athletes are just competitive by nature,” Lopez said. “I’m a competitive person, so competing at the high level of playing college football eventually transitions into your professional life.”
While his college football days were two decades ago, Lopez will always look back on his time at Chadron State with appreciation for the opportunity.
“When people showed up there last Saturday (for the ceremony), people were saying congratulations and thanking me for being a part of the program,” Lopez said. “I said, ‘Are you kidding me? Thank you for this honor.’ This was totally unexpected and it’s just cool, man.”
