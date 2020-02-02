Riverton’s Ron Thon Memorial Invitational wrestling tournament brought most of the state’s high school teams as the state’s best test themselves against each other with not classifications.
“It’s what the Wyoming state high school (tournament) should be, as far as a state. It should be one class because of our population,” Thunder Basin coach Mikah Kadera said. “It’s fun seeing other teams that we don’t see the entire year.”
The Ron Thon gives wrestlers from larger schools the opportunity to take on athletes from smaller schools, and vice versa. It’s like a state meet, but with more competition because the class system doesn’t divide the wrestlers.
Gillette has one Class 4A No. 1-ranked wrestler in Thunder Basin High School’s 152-pound senior Warren Carr. He took won the cross-class tournament, finishing with a major decision over Powell’s Seth Horton in the finals.
“Carr again showed why he’s the best kid in the state pound-for-pound,” Kadera said.
As a team, TBHS finished seventh of 40 teams that scored at least one team point. TBHS had two wrestlers finish third in heavyweight Dalton McInerney and 120-pounder Seamus Casey.
“Overall, we made some good steps forward, correcting a lot of things that we needed to learn the hard way this weekend, taking some losses that we’d rather take now than later in the season,” Kadera said.
Campbell County High School finished 19th, and its top placer was 106-pound sophomore Colt Welsh, who wrestled out of the consolation bracket to take third.
“Really, that makes him the third-best 106 pounder in the whole state of Wyoming, not just in 4A, but all the classes,” CCHS coach Clay Rodgers said.
Welsh was the only placer for the Camels at the meet. Heavyweight Colter Rankin won three of his five matches by pin. He was pinned in the two he lost.
Thunder Basin’s 120-pound wrestler Jeric Igo and 138-pounder Cael Porter were each sixth. McInerney lost his second match of the season to Lovell’s Coy Trainor by pinin the semifinals.
Campbell County wrestles next against Rapid City Central on Tuesday at CCHS. Thunder Basin wrestles Cheyenne South on Friday at CCHS.
