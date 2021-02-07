The Campbell County High School wrestling team went 1-2 over the weekend in Cheyenne, beating Cheyenne South 41-24 and losing to Cheyenne Central 57-24 and Cheyenne East 74-6.
Against South, Lucas Hill (132 pounds) and Alex Eisenbraun (138 pounds) won by pin while Colt Welsh (126 pounds) won by technical fall 19-4. Austin Enriquez (120 pounds) and Hunter Henderson (160 pounds) won by decisions 4-0 and 5-3 respectively.
In Campbell County's dual with Cheyenne Central, Welsh and Hill were the only Camels to win by pin while Eisenbraun and Enriquez won by forfeit. Hill continued to dominate against Cheyenne East as the only winner for Campbell County, pinning Preston Anderson.
The Camels will return to the mat Thursday night for a home dual versus Sheridan. The regional tournament is scheduled for Feb. 19.
