The Campbell County High School boys tennis team competed in three duals in Nebraska on Thursday while the girls played in the Rapid City Invite in South Dakota.
The Camel boys beat Alliance 9-1 and Gering 8-1 but lost to Scottsbluff 6-3.
Against Alliance, Jason Fink neat Kysen Walker 8-0 at No. 1 singles, Kody Kline beat Tony Picket 8-2 at No. 2 singles, Justin Gibson beat Sonny Gonzalez 8-2 at No. 4 singles, Kyle Barton beat Abe Gonzalez 8-0 at No. 5 singles, Cooper Lemm beat Evan Hadden 8-1 at No. 6 singles and Casey Sarvey beat Landyn Branstiter 8-0 at No. 7 singles.
Alliance's Carver Hauptman beat Hayden Lemm 8-5 at No. 3 singles.
For doubles, Marcus Sarvey and Tully Allison won 8-4 at No. 1 singles, Kyle Barton and EJ Hallcroft won 8-6 at No. 2 singles and Hayden Lemm and Cooper Lemm won 8-0 at No. 3 singles.
Against Gering, Fink won 8-0 at No. 1 singles, Kline won 8-7 at No. 2 singles, Marcus Sarvey won 8-2 at No. 3 singles, Hallcroft won 8-2 at No. 5 singles and Casey Sarvey won 8-0 at No. 6 singles. Justin Gibson lost 8-3 at No. 4 singles.
For doubles, Marcus Sarvey and Allison won 8-2 at No. 1 doubles, Hayden Lemm and Cooper Lemm won 8-4 at No. 2 doubles and Barton and Hallcroft won 8-2 at No. 3 doubles.
Against Scottsbluff, Fink won 8-2 at No. 1 singles, Marcus Sarvey and Allison won 8-6 at No. 1 doubles and Barton and Hayden Lemm won 8-7 at No. 2 doubles.
Kline lost 8-4 at No. 2 singles, Marcus Sarvey lost 5-4 at No. 3 singles, Barton lost 6-5 at No. 4 singles, Cooper Lemm lost 8-0 at No. 5 singles, Casey Sarvey lost 8-5 at No. 6 singles and Hallcroft and Gibson lost 8-3 at No. 3 doubles.
Girls tennis is a spring sport in Nebraska, which required the Camel girls to travel to South Dakota for their nonconference matches. The girls had to compete at the JV level as varsity matches count toward state seeding in South Dakota, TBHS coach Paul Stevens said.
At the Rapid City Invite, Alexa Richert won the No. 1 singles bracket. Abi Neary finished sixth at No. 2 singles, Mary Bouzis finished fourth at No. 3 singles, Maddie Edwards won one match and lost two, Samantha Torres finished fourth in No. 7 singles, Halo Miller finished third in No. 8 singles, Mia Remmick went 1-2 at No. 9 singles, Lexi Alexander finished third in No. 10 single.
In doubles, Neary and Richert finished fifth, Edwards and Bouzis went 1-2, Torres and Miller went 1-2 and Alexander and Remmick went 1-2.
Both the Camels boys and girls will return to the courts next week. The girls will play Rapid City Stevens and Rapid City Central on Tuesday in South Dakota and the boys and girls will play Cheyenne East, Central and South on Thursday in Cheyenne.
