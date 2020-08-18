The Campbell County High School cross country season got underway on Monday at Cam-plex Park.
The Camels girls and boys teams had their varsity lineups set after the annual time trials that start the regular season.
Runners faced heat upwards of 100 degrees when they began the 2-mile race through the park.
Head coach Trisha Evenson said she was proud of the turnout both teams got to start the season. She said 13 boys and seven girls will begin the season participating in cross country.
Evenson said the Camels didn't have enough girls to field a full team last season. With the seven that showed up on Monday, she said CCHS is now able to score in girls teams' events.
We're super excited about that," Evenson said.
Evenson said both teams are relatively young with very few upperclassmen because of graduation.
The boys were led by Sam Kjerstad who finished first by over 4 minutes. His 11:53 time was in direct correlation of the work he put in this summer, Evenson said.
Kjerstad earned the No. 1 slot on the boys varsity team to start the season. He's followed by, in order, Cameron Maras, Mathew Sigismond, Carson McArtor, Corran Worthen, Jacob Decker and Alex Ostrom.
For team scoring, the top five runners contribute to the overall score in a race. Evenson said runners can fluctuate between JV and varsity depending on performance throughout the season.
For the girls, seven runners competed, three more than last year. Averi Dewine led the Camels by a minute and a half with a time of 14:55 to earn the No. 1 slot.
Behind her will be, in order, Reilly Wilson, Bella Sheehan, Catlynn Stewart, Corran Worthen, Madison Melinkovich and Selena Melendez.
Evenson was impressed by the amount of parents that showed up to support both teams. She said it was the biggest turnout for time trials by parents she'd seen in a long time.
As for expectations, Evenson said the boys finished ninth in the state last year. Their goal is to improve on that mark.
For the girls, not fielding a full team last year makes it tough to have expectations, Evenson said. She wants to see her girls team get within a 2-minute spread from first place to fifth place.
The CCHS cross country team's first meet will be Saturday at Green River.
