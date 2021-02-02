The Thunder Basin High School wrestling team walked away with a 36-31 win over Kelly Walsh at home for senior night Tuesday night.
The rare home dual began with the Trojans taking an early 8-0 lead over the Bolts, but the momentum swung in Thunder Basin's favor after a pin by sophomore Lane Catlin in the second period at 220 pounds. After a win by forfeit in the heavyweight class for Dylan Skillings, the Bolts took a 12-8 lead that it would hold onto the rest of the night.
At 106 pounds, freshman Blaize Burrow won by pin in the second period followed by a Thunder Basin pin at 113 pounds by freshman Antonio Avila in the first period to make the score 24-8.
Junior Alex Draper kept the streak going for the Bolts with a pin in the first period at 120 pounds. At 126 pounds, senior Jeric Igo was able to get a tough win in an 8-7 decision to grow Thunder Basin's lead to 33-8.
The Trojans made a late push in the dual, winning by decision at 132 pounds and by technical fall at 138 pounds. Senior Dylan Catlin stopped the comeback effort with a 4-1 win by decision at 145 pounds before Kelly Walsh won by decision at 152 pounds and by pin at 160 pounds and 170 pounds.
Before the dual, Igo, Dylan Catlin, Easton Hodges and Parker Lee were honored as the four Bolts seniors competing in their final season at Thunder Basin.
The Bolts will return to the mat this weekend with three road duals in Cheyenne. Thunder Basin will wrestle Cheyenne South, Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.