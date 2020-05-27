Jim West was proud to be host to one of the few softball tournaments around the country this weekend. The Blue Jays were part of the Battle of the High Plains that needed a state-approved variance to happen, and teams from Colorado flocked to Gillette for the weekend.
“It really was a blessing to see these kids get to play after everything that’s gone on,” West said. “They were so happy to be out there. It meant so much to me to make this happen.”
Usually about 35 games into the season by now, the Blue Jays already would have played multiple tournaments in Colorado during a regular year. Since that wasn’t an option, West said he tried to bring as many Colorado teams to Gillette as possible.
West’s 18U Blue Jays team went 3-4 on the weekend with the highlight win coming against rival Cheyenne Extreme. The Blue Jays had to fend off a comeback to earn the win. Cheyenne had hit a home run and then loaded the bases in the final inning, but the Blue Jays used a big double play to escape with the 5-3 win.
The Blue Jays lost to the Extreme in the state championship each of the last two years, so it felt good to beat them this weekend, West said. The Blue Jays also beat a talented Prodigy Easton team 3-2.
“For our first weekend out and to play at the level we did, I thought we did really well,” West said. “Beating the Prodigy team was really good. That meant something to us, but it didn’t have the flavor of beating Cheyenne.”
The highest-placing Blue Jays team was the 12U squad, which took third. Coach Jennifer Mason said she was “pleasantly surprised” at the level of play from her team after the late start to the season.
“I thought we had some really good competition that came up for it,” Mason said. “We did really, really well. I was really proud of the girls.”
The 12U team’s best win on the weekend was over the Carbon Valley Coyotes, who eventually took second in the tournament. The Blue Jays won in dramatic fashion, as Haevyn Fullenwider hit a walk-off inside-the-park home run to end the game 10-8.
“It was really exciting,” Mason said.
She has high hopes for the 12U team this year after a promising start. Its next test will be a tournament in Billings, Montana over the weekend. The 18U team will be heading to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at the end of the week for Oklahoma Challenge, which features many of the best teams in the region, West said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.