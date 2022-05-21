The Wyoming Mustangs professional indoor football team lost its seventh game of the season on a questionable play call in the final seconds of Saturday's game against the Rapid City Marshals in South Dakota.
Down 56-49 in overtime, the Mustangs scored on a 1-yard touchdown from running back Tabyus Taylor. Rather than kicking an extra point to tie game at 56, Wyoming elected to go the win with a two-point conversion.
The offense was called for a delay of game on the two-point attempt to push the team back to the 7-yard line. But the Mustangs stuck with the decision to go for two and the attempt failed after Taylor was tackled at the 4-yard line to give Rapid City the 56-55 win.
Rapid City went into the game with a six-game losing streak. A win over the Marshals would have clinched Wyoming's first-ever playoff berth in the team's two-year history but the loss now puts the two teams in a tie for sixth place in the Champions Indoor Football League standings.
The Mustangs started the game with a 7-0 lead after Taylor scored on a 1-yard run on the opening drive of the game. After a missed field goal from Rapid City, Wyoming quarterback E'Mond Caldwell threw an interception to set up a 2-yard touchdown run by the Marshals to cut the lead to 7-6 early in the second quarter.
Rapid City took a 12-7 lead with a 5-yard touchdown but Wyoming answered with a 26-yard touchdown pass from Caldwell to Taylor to reclaim the lead 13-12. The Mustangs went up 14-12 after tackling a Rapid City player in the end zone on the ensuing kickoff.
The Marshals took a 15-14 lead into the halftime break after converting on a 30-yard field goal attempt as tine expired in the first half.
Rapid City started the second half with a 40-yard touchdown pass to go up 21-14 but Wyoming tied the game at 21 with a 1-yard touchdown run by Caldwell one drive later.
After a Marshals 2-yard touchdown pass put Rapid City up 29-21, Caldwell threw another 20-yard touchdown pass to Richmond Nketiah to trim the lead to 29-28 going into the fourth quarter. The Marshals went up 35-28 during their next drive with a 22-yard touchdown pass with 14 minutes left in the game.
Caldwell connected with Taylor again for a 21-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 35-35 but Rapid City answered with a 5-yard touchdown pass to go back up 41-35. Taylor found the end zone again for Wyoming with a 24-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 42-41 with 1:45 left in the fourth quarter.
Tymon Locklin intercepted a Rapid City pass on the ensuing drive that likely should have ended the game. Taylor ran in for a 32-yard touchdown shortly after to put Wyoming up 49-41 with just 41 seconds left in the game.
But Rapid City drove straight down the field and found itself in the red zone with 12 seconds left. The Marshals were able to punch it in on a 3-yard run and convert a two-point attempt to tie the game 49-49 with just over 10 seconds left in the game.
Wyoming attempted a 42-yard field goal attempt with 6 seconds left but pushed the kick wide left to send the game to overtime.
In overtime, Rapid City scored on its second play from scrimmage with a 22-yard touchdown pass to go up 56-49. Caldwell nearly scored on Wyoming's next drive but fumbled at the 1-yard line. The fumble was returned 49 yards for a Marshals touchdown to end the game.
Rapid City began to celebrate and even poured Gatorade down the head coach's shirt. But the play was reviewed and the officials overturned the call because Caldwell's knee was down before the fumble. The next play, Taylor ran the ball in for a 1-yard touchdown to make the game 56-55.
Taylor ran all over the Rapid City defense Saturday night but the Marshals stopped him on the most important play of the night. Caldwell handed the ball to Taylor on the two-point attempt from the 7-yard line and the star running back was stuffed short to end the game.
The Mustangs fell to 2-7 on the season and 2-6 in league play. The Marshals moved to 2-6 in league play and kept their playoff hopes alive. The top 6 teams in the CIF make the playoffs at the end of the regular season.
Wyoming will play its final home game of the season next weekend in Gillette. The Mustangs will host the Southwest Kansas Storm at 7:05 p.m. Saturday in the Wyoming Center at Cam-plex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.