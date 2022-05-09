The Post 42 American Legion baseball team improved to 11-1 on the year with three wins Sunday and Monday at Hladky Memorial Stadium.
The Roughriders beat Miles City, Montana, 13-0 and 14-9 in a doubleheader Sunday and beat Douglas, South Dakota, 15-0 on Monday.
Against Miles City, Leigton Holden had a gem on the mound to earn the win. He allowed no runs on just one hit while striking out seven during five innings of work. The game ended after five innings because of a 10-run mercy rule.
A handful of Roughriders had big days at the plate in game one of the doubleheader. Jason Fink and Mason Drube each drove in four runs. Drube's four RBIs came on one swing after hitting a grand slam in the bottom of the fourth innings to make the score 12-0.
Game two against the Mavericks was a bit closer and went the whole seven innings. Miles City tied the game 5-5 in the top of the fourth inning but Gillette was able to break the game open with a big six-run inning in the bottom of the fifth.
The Mavericks scored four runs in the top half of the sixth but the Roughriders were able to hold onto the lead after scoring two more in the bottom of the sixth.
Colson Kluck finished with a team-high three RBIs, followed by Fink, Petersen, Dominic Heckler and Brady Richards with two RBIs apiece. Drube scored three times in three official at bats.
Riley Schilling got the no decision on the mound after going three innings and allowing four runs (three earned) and two hits while striking out four. Grayson Sargent earned the win with 2.2 innings of relief and five runs allowed (one earned) and three strikeouts.
Cory Schilling and Kluck closed the game out and combined to pitch 1.1 innings and allowed zero hits. Cory struck out all three batters he faced.
Gillette's bats stayed hot going into its Monday night matchup with Douglas. The Roughriders' varsity team played the Patriots in game one and the JV Rustlers played in game two.
The varsity team's night didn't last long as the game ended after three innings because of the mercy rule. The Roughriders scored four runs in the bottom of the first before closing out the game with 11 runs in the bottom of the third.
Jamen Kolata had a team-high three RBIs and Fink drove in two. Drube, Cory Schilling, Hecker, Richards and Sargent all drove in one run apiece.
Petersen earned the win on the mound by allowing no runs on just one hit in three innings of work. He struck out six of the 13 batters he faced.
Gillette will return to the field later this week for the team's first two conference games of the season. The Roughriders will face the Casper Oilers at 4 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Casper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.