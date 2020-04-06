Bell Nob Golf Course opened Monday, weather permitting, and with added precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19, according to a press release.
Social distancing is one of the biggest priorities regarding some of the rule changes. Tee times, which will start at 9 a.m., will be staggered by 20 minutes. Also, the number of players at the driving range and putting greens will be limited to maintain safe distances between players.
Bell Nob also is cutting down on the number of commonly touched surfaces on the golf course and will remove all bunker rakes and ball washing machines, along with turning off the drinking fountains.
The outside restrooms and portable toilets around the course will remain open, but the pro shop will be closed, the release said. All purchases will be made at a service window at the shop.
Also, instead of scorecards being available in one spot on holes one and 10, where many hands would be touching, cards and pencils will be placed in each golf car before the round.
The procedure for players using golf cars will be different, too, as only one person will be allowed to ride. The release also said that each car will be disinfected after use, but players are responsible for clearing out all trash after their round.
For any questions, call the Bell Nob Golf Course at 307-686-7069.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.