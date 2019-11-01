Camels swim coach Phil Rehard let out a loud “Go!,” waved his arms and paced back and forth on the side of the pool when he saw sophomore Jaisley Mathes advance several lengths ahead of the other 500-yard freestyle swimmers at the Last Chance home meet Thursday at the Campbell County Aquatic Center.
Mathes swam her best race of the season, aided by Rehard, an air horn and the rest of the Campbell County High School swimming fans.
“I could hear all the noise and that really motivated me. My grandpa was actually running up and down the side of the pool,” Mathes said. “A lot of it came down to I wasn’t really in my head. I was really relaxed.”
When she touched the wall for the final time, Mathes looked up at the time board and saw that she had shaved more than 15 seconds off of her previous season best time. She finished with a state qualifying time of 6:04.06 to give the Camels their eighth qualifier just a week before the state meet.
It is Mathes’ first time qualifying for a state meet, and she started the season with a time of about 7 minutes in the 500-yard freestyle event.
“She was expecting it out of herself, and I was expecting it out of her, and she went out there and did it,” Rehard said. “She loves the sport, loves being here, loves working hard and she really deserved that swim tonight.”
Mathes was the only Gillette swimmer to qualify at the Last Chance meet, an annual event the Camels and Thunder Basin Bolts hold to see if an early taper can squeeze in one or two more state qualifiers.
Campbell County, Thunder Basin, Newcastle and Buffalo all brought swimmers to compete for a last-chance state qualifying time.
“If we go other places for the conference meet, we know we’re going to come back here and have one more shot at it,” Rehard said about the fast pool at Campbell County’s Aquatic Center houses. “If they get close at conference and we’re somewhere else, I’m pretty confident that they’re going to get it here.”
Thunder Basin High school will have four swimmers and three divers competing at state in head coach Jade Moser’s second year at the helm of the Bolts’ program.
“It’s a lot easier to swim fast when you have so many people cheering and excited, and they do the walk-in music,” Moser said about the final meet of the season. “It’s just, everybody feels better.”
Neither coach would let on about what their lineups would look like at state. Both coaches will mix and match their swimmers to earn the most team points they possibly can. They look at other teams and decide what the best strategy will be to finish the highest in each event.
“I have my lineup down. I don’t really say it until we get there,” Moser said.
The upcoming week of practice for both the Bolts and Camels will be relatively easy compared with the workload they dealt with for the majority of the season. Swimmers build back their endurance and strength in the couple of weeks leading up to state to make sure their times are fastest when it matters the most.
The Class 4A state meet will be held at the Campbell County Aquatic Center from Nov. 8-9, and the Class 3A state meet will be there Nov. 7-8.
(1) comment
Way to go Jaisley!!!!!🏊♀️
