The Gillette Gun Club hosted a two-day trap shoot earlier this month to raise money for the American Cancer Society of Wyoming.
The event, sponsored by H&R Block of Sheridan, raised $6,700.
Barb Hodgson of H&R Block has promoted the event for seven years to make it one of the largest Amateur Trapshooting Association events in the state. This year, more than 40 shooters participated in the event and roughly 24,000 targets were shot at.
The annual event has raised more than $25,000 overall to donate to the American Cancer Society of Wyoming, and the money has been earmarked to help those less fortunate with expenses associated with fighting the disease.
