The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school boys and girls basketball teams will face off for the first time this season Friday night at Campbell County High School.
The varsity girls will play at 6 p.m. immediately followed by the boys game at 7:30.
The Thunder Basin girls (9-1) are ranked No. 1 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media girls basketball rankings and are 2-0 in conference play.
The Camel girls (4-5) are riding a three-game win streak and are also 2-0 in conference play after wins over Kelly Walsh and Sheridan last weekend.
Campbell County is led by seniors Shaelea Milliron and Liv Castellanos who average 9.3 and 9.1 points per game respectively. Junior Maddie Jacobson has also found her role in the paint for the Camels, averaging 9.6 points per game and leading the team with 54 rebounds through nine games.
For Thunder Basin, senior Gabby Drube leads the Bolts in scoring with 17.5 points per game, which is second-best in Class 4A. Behind Drube is sophomore Joelie Spelts with an average of 10.6 points a game and senior Sydney Solem with 8.5 points per game.
As a team, the Bolts are No. 1 in both scoring (61.3 points per game) and shooting (45.5%). Defensively, Thunder Basin is second to only Cody with an average of 40.1 points against.
Campbell County's girls enter the contest ranked No. 7 in scoring (48 points per game) and No. 9 in shooting (36%). The Camels defense ranks No. 9 in Class 4A with an average of 47.8 points against.
On the boys side, the Camels and Bolts matchup will be a clash of two top-5 teams on the East side of the state. Thunder Basin (7-3) and Campbell County (6-3) are both 1-1 in conference play after wins over Kelly Walsh and losses to Sheridan last weekend.
Thunder Basin is ranked No. 2 while the Camels come into the game ranked No. 5. Both teams rely on shooting and fastbreaks, so Friday's game should be a fast-paced matchup with plenty of perimeter shooting.
The Bolts are led by juniors Deegan Williams and McKale Holte, who are both ranked in the top-10 for scoring in the state. Williams' 19.4 points per game ranks No. 3 while Holte's 16.1 points per game ranks No. 7.
As a team, Thunder Basin ranks No. 5 in scoring (62.6 points per game) and No. 2 in shooting (47.4%). The Bolts also throw up the second most 3-pointers in the state with an average of 26 attempts a game at a 37.3% clip.
Defensively, the Bolts allow 53.6 points per game which ranks No. 5 in Class 4A.
For Campbell County, senior Luke Hladky is No. 2 in the state in scoring with an average of 21.8 points per game. Senior Jefferson Neary also comes in ranked in the top-10 with an average of 16 points per game, which is good for No. 8 in the state.
The Camels offensive attack is No. 2 in the state with an average of 69.1 points per game and leads the state in passing with 18.2 assists per game. Defensively, Campbell County ranks No. 9, allowing 57.9 points per game to opposing teams.
While the loser of Friday's contests will still have plenty of playoff hopes for the state tournament in March, both games will impact seeding for the regional tournament at the end of February.
Earlier this week, the Campbell County School District increased the amount of fans allowed to attend basketball games from 100 to 250 under new orders from Gov. Mark Gordon.
For those unable to buy tickets, the game will be available to stream for free at nfhsnetwork.com, CCHS activities director Zach Schmidt said.
