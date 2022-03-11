The Campbell County High School girls basketball team extended its season one more game with a 38-33 win over Green River in the Class 4A state consolation semifinals Friday in Casper.
The Camels went into the tournament as the East No. 4 seed and lost to West No. 1 seed Cody 51-27 in the quarterfinals Thursday. Green River was the West. No. 3 seed and lost 47-38 to Thunder Basin to move to the consolation bracket.
The Wolves took an early 13-6 lead after the first quarter but the Camels were able to end the first half on an 11-0 run to take the lead at 19-18 going into the halftime break.
Green River took back the lead in the third quarter by outscoring Campbell County 10-6 but the Camels made a handful of clutch shots early in the fourth quarter to eventually take the lead 31-30 with 3:30 left in the game.
Junior Raimi Hladky and freshman Kaylie Neary both hit a pair of big free throws down the stretch to help seal the win and keep the Camels season alive.
Junior Madison Robertson led the team in scoring with 13 points. She tied the school record with 80 3-pointers on the season during Thursday's loss to Cody before breaking the record with four more 3-pointers against the Wolves. Hladky finished with 10 points and Neary added seven.
The Camels will move on to play Rock Springs in the consolation championship at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
