The message all season has simply been “get better.” Every mistake, every loss was to be used as learning moments in preparation for the one tournament that really matters for the Thunder Basin High School wrestling team in this weekend’s state tournament.
Following their final home practice Wednesday, Bolts coach Mikah Kadera felt like he could safely sayhis team has “progressed every single day” since the week of the Sheridan dual Feb. 15. His wrestlers can tell how far they’ve come as well.
“It’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon. We’re at the very end and we’ve all came miles from where we’ve started” senior Warren Carr said. “I’ve loved every second of it.”
The progress on the mat is only part of the confident vibe the Bolts have as the final weekend of the season approaches. They are finally fully healthy, and a lot of that has to do with the return of junior 138-pounder Dylan Catlin.
After rehabbing a knee injury, Catlin made his comeback at the dual against Cheyenne South on Feb. 7 and hasn’t lost since. That includes pinning his way through the regional tournament to join 152-pounder Carr and heavyweight Dalton McInerney as the team’s three 4A East champs.
All three are title contenders Friday and Saturday at the Casper Events Center. They all have something to prove, and the same goes for Bolts as a team.
Last weekend at the regional tournament was the first time all season Thunder Basin put a 100% healthy team on the mat. Most of the state has been seeing an abbreviated version of the Bolts and because of that, many feel like TBHS has been flying under the radar.
“Our team’s looking the best we’ve looked all year. I just think we’re going to surprise a lot of people down there,” Carr said. “We went through a lot of guys being hurt, being sick, so nobody really got a good look at us as a team.
“The last couple of weeks we’ve been healthy. There were teams last week that we’d been losing to all year and we beat them.”
Carr, Catlin and McInerney are the regional champs leading the charge into the state tournament. As team captains, they know how important each weight class will be if TBHS is going to shock some people at state.
Thunder Basin had four runners-up and four third-place finishers at the regional tournament. Among those to take second was sophomore 120-pound sophomore Seamus Casey, who was one of the three TBHS wrestlers to place second at state last season.
There are contenders scattered throughout the lineup who feel poised to stir the pot at the state tournament.
“I feel like we have a good chance, because everyone has gotten better over the year,” McInerney said. “Some of the kids that weren’t as confident at the beginning of the season are fully confident. To be honest, I’m kind of excited to see what my teammates can do.”
Third time’s the charm
More than anybody, Carr knows what to expect at the state tournament. As a freshman, he took third and then came within one point of winning a state title both of the previous two seasons.
Carr wanted to use those losses as motivation at the start of the season, but he is past that now and said it doesn’t keep him up at night.
A 38-1 season has put any doubts behind him and now all he is worried about is himself, because he knows that’s that’s enough.
“In my mind, I think I’m the best in the state. So, I just have to go out there and wrestle my game,” Carr said. “I don’t look at the bracket. Just whoever steps out there, I’m just going to wrestle my game. I can’t change for them.”
Few have tested Carr this season and his signature wins include a major decision championship at the highly-touted Ron Thon Memorial in Riverton and a technical fall to win the 4A East regional last weekend.
Now Carr has arrived at the final hurdle in his wrestling career. It’s not going to be about making up for previous shortcomings, but about proving to himself that he has what it takes to stand atop the podium.
No more second chances
McInerney also reached the state title match last season but fell just short in a 3-0 decision. A 38-2 senior season was the result and the powerful heavyweight isn’t taking for granted this final opportunity for high school hardware.
“It’s different from every other season,” he said. “Before senior year, you think, ‘If I lose, I get a second chance. I get another chance at this.’”
Now McInerney knows “this is the last chance I’ve got and I’m going to go out with everything I have.”
The senior used the loss in the title match last season as a lesson, studying the moves that beat him.
“In all angles I’ve gotten better, because I didn’t want to make a repeat of what happened at state last year,” he said. “I want to try and take it this year.”
After a second-place finish as a junior and third place as sophomore, McInerney said that “projecting” what his bracket might look like is a mistake. Once he wins a match, he’ll allow himself to look forward and watch his potential opponent, but that’s as far as it goes.
If there was one piece of advice that he as a junior would give himself now, it’s to focus on every second of the state tournament. The majority of his 38 wins this season have been pins in the first period, but he knows it could all come down to the final seconds at the state tournament.
“Don’t give up at the end of the match, even though it might be 30 seconds left and you may up by two, maybe four points,” he said. “Within those 30 seconds, your whole entire world can go (snaps fingers) like that.
“You have to have a calm mindset and just face what you have right then, knock that wall down and go to the next one.”
A different mindset
Looking back, Catlin knows at least one thing he did wrong during his first two appearances at the state tournament. He was looking too far down the road.
Catlin was upset in the first round during his freshman season and then last year, he said his “attitude wasn’t all the way there” when he took third at 138 pounds.
“This year my attitude is phenomenal and I feel really good and ready to go. I’ve never been this excited about a state tournament like this,” he said. “I’m really excited to go out there and chase something that I’ve wanted to win since I was a little kid.”
The difference in his approach is focusing on one match at a time, which is easier said than done. This weekend, he said he’s going to wrestle each match “like it’s the national championship.”
Catlin will be down a weight class from the 145 he wrestled at earlier in the season to 138, which has produced a quicker, but still powerful style. Since coming back from a partially torn ligament in his knee, he has won eight straight matches.
Taking a break with the injury made Catlin realize how much he needed the sport, he said. Now, his goal is to make sure he doesn’t leave the mat with any regrets this season.
The junior has had the tables turned on him at state twice already in his career, but he thinks tweaking his mindset and attitude is going to be the difference maker.
“At the state tournament, anything can happen. So if you have a good attitude going into the tournament, you’re going to probably do pretty well,” Catlin said. “Whoever has the best mindset, whoever is the most hungry is going to win.”
