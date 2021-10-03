The Gillette Wild junior hockey team improved to 8-0 on the season with a two-game sweep of the Butte Cobras at home over the weekend. Gillette beat Butte 6-2 on Friday and 6-5 on Saturday at Spirit Hall Ice Arena.
On Friday, Gillette broke a 2-2 tie by scoring four consecutive goals in the second and third periods. Goaltender Jack Orchard earned the win in net with 23 saves on 25 shots.
Kaleb Hodny scored Gillette's first goal in the first period off assists by Nicolas Dellibovi and Zack Slinger. Isaac Young gave the Wild a 2-1 lead with a goal assisted by Carson Kuche and Jacob Guitard.
In the second period, Zac Yurkanin scored his third goal of the season off assists from Brock Trboyevich and Nate Fanning before Declan Young scored his sixth goal off assists by Isaac Young and Caleb Sanborn on a power-play.
In the final period, Kuche added a big insurance goal off assists from Fanning and Isaac Young before scoring the Wild's final goal off assists from Isaac Young and Alex Duchemin. Gillette out-shot Butte 79-25.
In game two, Declan Young got the scoring started with a power-play goal off assists from Isaac Young and Tristan Baker. Saizha Norwegian gave the Wild a 2-0 lead with his eighth goal of the season on a power-play off assists from Tucker Lien and Trboyevich.
After the Cobras tied the game 2-2, Gillette reclaimed the lead with a goal by Lien assisted by Leighton Weasler and Kuche. Baker scored two consecutive goals in the second period off assists by Isaac Young and Caleb Sanborn then Sanborn and Declan Young respectively.
Butte scored the next two goals to make the game 5-4 but Alex Duchemin scored his second goal of the season off assists by Isaac Young and Kuche to give Gillette a 6-4 lead. The Cobras scored one final goal with less than three minutes left in regulation but the Wild were able to hold on to the one-goal lead to secure its eighth consecutive win of the season.
Robert Allport earned the win in net for the Wild. Allport had 18 saves on 23 shots.
Gillette stands atop the Frontier Division with 16 points and an 8-0 record on the season. The Wild will return to the ice for a two-game series with Sheridan next weekend.
Gillette and Sheridan will play at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Sheridan and at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday at Spirit Hall Ice Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.