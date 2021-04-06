While the Wyoming Mustangs professional indoor football team is winning on the field, the new attraction for the city of Gillette has also been winning at the box office.
The team has sold out the Wyoming Center at Cam-plex in its first two games of the season, according to the team’s Facebook page. In last week’s 42-20 preseason win over the Dallas Prime on March 27, assistant general manager Richard Sickler estimated 4,100 were in attendance.
Saturday night’s game with the Rapid City War Eagles was the regular season opener for the team’s inaugural season playing in the Champions Indoor Football League (CIF). The players went into the game with plenty of emotion, which turned into sheer domination as the Mustangs galloped to a 56-0 victory in front of another sellout crowd.
“We worked our butts off and we knew that we had to come in here and show the fans what we could really do,” said quarterback Faustino Saucedo. “Today we definitely showed them. There’s still a lot of things we really need to work on, but we’re off to a good start.”
Saucedo started the game behind center for the Mustangs and led the offensive charge with five total touchdowns on the night. For fans who plan on coming back to the Wyoming Center, Saucedo said that seeing No. 4 in the end zone should be a frequent event.
“The crowd better get used to it,” Saucedo said about scoring. “It’s going to happen plenty more times.”
Eriq Swiftwater, a wide receiver and tight end for the Mustangs, was playing against his former teammates. Swiftwater was a War Eagle last season and attended Black Hills State University.
”It was like ‘Star Wars’ when Obi-Wan Kenobi goes against Anakin Skywalker. I was like, ‘You were my brother!’ while we were competing,” Swiftwater said. “It’s all love regardless. They all know we’re football players and we’re competitors, and when we’re between these lines, whether we’re on the same team or opposite teams, we’re always going to try hard and give it our all.”
Unfortunately for Swiftwater’s former teammates, they were on the wrong end of a lopsided 56-0 blowout. While Swiftwater caught a nice 24-yard touchdown pass from Saucedo, the Rapid City offense struggled to simply hike the ball.
The War Eagles had roughly a dozen fumbled snaps, and on plays the quarterback got a clean snap from the center it didn’t matter much. The Mustangs forced five turnovers (three interceptions, two fumbles) and Rapid City turned the ball over on downs a total of four times. And when they weren’t turning the ball over or botching the snap, they were flagged for false start.
To top it off, the War Eagles’ final drive ended with a safety from a poetically bad snap that went through the back of the end zone to give the Mustangs their final score.
Jalen Hicks, who with two interceptions Saturday has four picks in his first two games, believes the defense isn’t doing anything special.
”It was cool,” Hicks said. “We came in prepared and we just came out here and did what we were supposed to do.”
With plenty of big hits and a total of 12 touchdowns in Week One against the Dallas Prime, fans in Campbell County had plenty of reasons to return to Cam-plex. For the second straight week, the new Wyoming Mustangs delivered on its promise to entertain northeastern Wyoming on a Saturday night.
The Mustangs aim to continue its sell-out streak with another home game this weekend. The Mustangs host the Dodge City Law from Kansas at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Wyoming Center.
