If you go

Who: No. 1 Thunder Basin (8-0) at Laramie (1-7)

What: Regular season finale

When: Friday, 6 p.m.

Where: Laramie High School

Last year’s results: Thunder Basin 50, Laramie 0

Last week’s results: Thunder Basin 49, Kelly Walsh 14; Sheridan 55, Laramie 7

TBHS all-time head-to-head record: 3-0

Player’s thoughts: “We're not overlooking them at all. I don't think (the Plainsmen) are as bad as their records says. They have a lot of playmakers." — TBHS senior Tanner Richards