The No. 1 seed in the 4A playoffs is already locked up, but the Thunder Basin High School football team still has plenty to play for this week on the road against Laramie.
Rather than focusing on an undefeated regular season record, the Bolts are concerning themselves with playing their best football heading into the playoffs. They played their most complete game of the season last week in a 49-14 dismantling of Kelly Walsh, but doing that two games in a row would go a long way.
“Our focus is trying to go out and play four quarters of football again,” senior Tanner Richards said. “I think it’d be a huge confidence-booster. Especially like last week, when our offense put up points early and we didn’t have to try to come back.”
The Bolts take on Laramie High School this week, which will be their second straight one-win opponent. Thunder Basin is the overwhelming favorite in this game and its head coach wants his team to act like it.
“We’re 8-0 and they’re not. We need to play like it,” TBHS coach Trent Pikula said.
That doesn’t mean the Bolts are expecting anything easy Friday night, especially since the Plainsmen have a lot to play for. A win greatly increases their chance of getting into the playoffs at the bottom of the 4A standings.
“I just told the kids, no matter what their record is ... they’re going to be motivated,” Pikula said.
The Plainsmen boast an offense that rushes for just over 100 yards per game and passes for 125, but Pikula thinks the air attack is their strength. The Bolts’ counterattack will be to “get after the quarterback like we always do,” Pikula said.
One of the best match-ups within the game will be between Laramie receiver Janson Adair and the Thunder Basin secondary. The Bolts have the state’s No. 1 overall defense, only allowing 210 yards per game, but Adair has done very well this season with his limited opportunities on a bad team.
He averages more than 50 yards a game and has caught five touchdowns. Adair will be tracked by Richards and Blaine Allen, depending on what side of the field he lines up on, and Richards said he’s “super excited to go against him.”
Defensively, Laramie ranks second to last of the 4A teams, which bodes well for a TBHS offense that is starting to find its rhythm. The Bolts scored on its first five drives of the game last week against KW, and Pikula thinks it’s important to have a similar outing Friday.
“Right now, we’re fine tuning for the playoffs,” he said. “It’s important for us to go out and have a great offensive night. I think we played well Friday night and we just have to keep building on that.”
The Bolts are approaching this game as just another step on the way to the postseason, but Pikula said he thinks his players have been talking about the prospect of a 9-0 regular season a little.
While Pikula admits that would be a testament to the type of season TBHS has had, the bigger picture is what he’s worried about.
“Going undefeated would show the kind of work we’ve put in this season, but once the playoffs start, it doesn’t mean a thing,” he said.
In the last decade, six 4A teams have finished the regular season undefeated, but only three have gone on to win the state title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.