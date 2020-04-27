A 4,350-acre property in the Black Hills near Sundance has been protected for public use.
A collaboration among landowners, the Wyoming Office of State Lands and Investments, the Wyoming State Forestry Division, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and other conservation organizations helped bring the land to public hands, according to a press release.
The agreement also opens up access to 8,000 acres of nearby public land. The deal over the area — called the Grand Canyon of the Black Hills — closed March 10, said Leah Burgess, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation land program manager for Wyoming, South Dakota and Nebraska.
“It’s going to be kind of a win-win for keeping the property conserved and open and accessible now to the public, but also providing some benefit to the state of Wyoming and its citizens,” Burgess said.
The area is a scenic canyon with limestone cliffs, caves and ledges in the western section of the Black Hills National Forest in Wyoming. There are 17 miles of streams, along with springs, marshes and wetlands. It is a vital winter range for elk, whitetail deer, mule deer, bighorn sheep, wild turkey and other animal life.
"It is gratifying to know that future generations will be able to enjoy the pristine beauty of this magnificent canyon. I'm thankful for the effort by all parties to make this happen and is a legacy that everyone should be proud of," said Mike Frey, a former landowner.
Burgess said the property was worth more than $11 million in total. Some of it was donated by the landowner, and the conservation was aided by a Forest Legacy Grant of $6 million. It also was funded by the Wyoming Office of State Lands and Investments, the Moskee Land Corp., the Black Hills National Forest, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's Outdoor Fund, National Wild Turkey Federation and the Wyoming Governor's Big Game License Coalition, according to the press release.
It is a rare piece of public land to be acquired in the northeastern part of the state, she said.
“The ability to acquire property of that size and cost, it does take a group effort and a dedicated landowner as well,” Burgess said. “I think it took three years to really secure that federal grant, which is kind of the key piece of it.”
She said that there is still more work to be done on the property, including fencing, but they hope to have an official dedication when the COVID-19 requirements end.
To find this newly acquired plot of land, head east from Gillette on Interstate 90, exit on Moskee Road and continue to Grand Canyon Road.
