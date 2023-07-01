Riley Schilling finished the sixth inning with a strikeout — his ninth of the game. Half of every out the Roughriders recorded through six innings on a May 28 game against the Jackson Giants was a strikeout from Schilling. But the strikeouts weren’t the most impressive part of his performance, it was his no-hitter.
For the final inning, Grayson Sargent came in and threw a hitless, scoreless inning. The Roughriders won 6-0 and had a combined no-hitter. Earlier in that day, the team had an 8-0 run-rule victory in which Kelby Foss allowed two hits through his five innings pitched.
That day was one of the best days the Roughriders have had pitching, but the team has consistently out-pitched their opponents. And it isn’t one or two guys, it has been the entire pitching staff.
Coach Nate Perleberg says this team has the most pitching depth of any team that he’s coached. The team is loaded with starters and high-quality reserves.
Sargent is one of the team’s starters. Perleberg called him the bona fide ace of the staff. He leads the team in innings pitched and holds a 2.92 ERA. Sargent leads the team in starts with 11 this season.
He has played with some great pitching staffs — some former teammates have gone off to pitch in college — but this year is the best all-around staff he’s been a part of.
“We’re all really good at locating — just hitting spots and our off-speeds and change-ups,” Sargent said. “Having that change up and off-speeds to work counts backwards we can throw (batters) off balance.”
Depth is a reassuring thing for a starting pitcher. It doesn’t completely change his approach on the mound, but he knows that he has the depth around him to succeed. He can be a little more aggressive because there are pitchers like Foss who can throw five innings with only two hits.
“It builds confidence,” Sargent said. “Everyone, all the closers go out and do their job and do what they do best.”
Two of those reserves are Mason Drube and Cory Schilling. Drube has started several games this year, but for the most part works in relief. He and Cory have two of the strongest arms on the staff and generate more strikeouts. As closers, they are deadly. Drube is sixth on the team in innings pitched but leads the Roughriders with 74 strikeouts. Cory has only thrown 22.2 innings but has an ERA of 0.31, thanks to having only allowed one earned run while on the mound.
Cory has always had one of the strongest arms on the team. It’s helpful as a third baseman when he needs to whip the ball across the diamond to get an out at first base. But this is the first year that Perleberg can trust his location. Cory has become the top closer for the team. He typically throws 10 pitches a game in the seventh inning, but those pitches are in pressure situations. So far this season as a closer, he is perfect.
Other teams in the state are often sending in the relief pitcher an inning too late. But the Roughriders often have been ahead of the opposition in making a pitching change. The team’s depth allows them to move on a little more quickly. They don’t need their starters to throw five or six full innings because Perleberg can trust his reserves to throw 30 or more pitches.
Wyoming’s American Legion state tournament takes place in under a month. The Roughriders have only won the state tournament twice, but the team has already shown that they can hang with the best in the state, in large part due to the depth at pitching.
On Tuesday the Roughriders hosted the Cheyenne Sixers, the team that has dominated the state. The Sixers won 11 straight games against the Roughriders until they played in Gillette and split their two-game series. The Roughriders were a base hit or two away from winning the second game as well.
But the reason they were able to keep up with the team was because of the pitching. Sargent and Karver Partlow held the Sixers to one run. For the first time in a while, the Roughriders can hang with the Sixers and have a chance to beat them in Jackson Hole at the state tournament in late July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.