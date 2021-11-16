Sheridan wins 4A title over Rock Springs
The Sheridan High School football team won its fifth state championship in seven years with a 45-27 win over Rock Springs on Saturday in Laramie.
It was the Broncs’ 28th football title in school history, according to WyoPrep.com. Sheridan ended the season 11-1 while Rock Springs finished 10-2.
Rec Center to host bench press competition
Are you feeling like the strongest man or woman in Gillette?
The Campbell County Recreation Center is hosting a bench press competition Dec. 10. Weigh-ins will start at 5:45 p.m. and the competition will start at 6:30 p.m.
The registration fee is $25 and is due by Dec. 8. Lifters will have three attempts to reach their highest bench weight and every lift will be judged and spotted by staff.
The winners will be determined by the wilks formula, recreation superintendent Adam Gibson said. The wilks formula measures the strength each individual is able to lift while also factoring in the individual’s body weight.
The competition will have two divisions, including one for men and one for women. Each division will have awards for first place and second place and all participants will receive bench press competition T-shirts.
For more information, call Gibson at 682-8527.
Washington fires Jimmy Lake after 2 seasons
SEATTLE — Washington fired head coach Jimmy Lake on Sunday, less than two years after he was chosen to succeed Chris Petersen.
Lake’s firing concluded a stunningly fast fall with a team that began the season ranked in The AP Top 25 and stumbled through embarrassing losses that raised discontent in the fan base.
Athletic director Jen Cohen said the school will honor the terms of Lake’s contract, which puts Washington on the hook for more than $9 million dollars.
Lake was suspended without pay for Saturday’s 35-30 loss to Arizona State after a sideline incident the previous week against Oregon, when Lake swatted at and then shoved one of his players. The incident only added to the heat on Lake and the suspension seemed a precursor to an eventual separation.
Including Saturday’s game, the Huskies went 7-6 under Lake.
WTA CEO calls for assault investigation
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The head of the women’s professional tennis tour called for a full investigation of sexual assault allegations made by a two-time Grand Slam doubles champion from China against a former top government official in that country.
Earlier this month, Peng Shuai, a former No. 1-ranked doubles player, wrote in a lengthy social media post that Zhang Gaoli, a former vice premier and member of the ruling Communist Party’s all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee, had forced her to have sex despite repeated refusals following a round of tennis three years ago.
Her post — which was removed from her verified account on Wiebo, a leading Chinese social media platform — also said they had sex once seven years ago and she had feelings for him after that.
“Peng Shuai, and all women, deserve to be heard, not censored. Her accusation about the conduct of a former Chinese leader involving a sexual assault must be treated with the utmost seriousness. In all societies, the behavior she alleges that took place needs to be investigated, not condoned or ignored. We commend Peng Shuai for her remarkable courage and strength in coming forward. Women around the world are finding their voices so injustices can be corrected,” WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon said in a statement released by the tour on Sunday.
“We expect this issue to be handled properly, meaning the allegations must be investigated fully, fairly, transparently and without censorship,” Simon said.
Peng has won 23 tour-level doubles titles, including at Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014. She was a semifinalist in singles at the U.S Open in 2014.
Her accusation was the first against a prominent government official since the #MeToo movement took hold in China in 2018 before being largely tamped down by authorities the same year.
In the post, Peng, 35, wrote that Zhang, now 75, and his wife arranged to play tennis in Beijing about three years ago and that he later brought her into a room at his home where the assault occurred.
“I was so frightened that afternoon, never thinking that this thing could happen,” the post said.
Zhang retired in 2018 and has largely disappeared from public life, as is usual with former Chinese officials.
