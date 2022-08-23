Nearly two dozen athletes met last week for the Campbell County High School cross-country program’s annual time trials at Cam-plex Park.
Ten boys and 10 girls showed up for the Camels’ first day of practice. While she’d love to see more students participate in cross-country, CCHS coach Trisha Pownall has grown accustomed to having about 20 kids at the beginning of the fall season.
Pownall is going into her sixth year as head coach. She took over the program when Thunder Basin opened in 2017.
Cross-country was one of Campbell County’s most successful athletic programs before the split. From 1995 to 2006, the Campbell County High School cross-country program won 18 state titles in Class 4A. The boys team won six consecutive titles from 1998 to 2003 while the girls team won 12 straight titles from 1995 to 2006.
Since the opening of Thunder Basin, the Camels haven’t had enough runners to score a team a total of four times in the last five seasons. The Camel girls didn’t score in 2019 or 2020 and the boys didn’t score in 2017 or 2020.
The momentum within the Campbell County cross-country program shifted last fall. Both the Camel boys and girls teams had their best finishes at state since 2015.
The Camel girls finished seventh with a score of 159 and the boys finished eighth with a score of 212. Three athletes finished within the top 15, including Braik Hurm in fifth and Sam Kjerstad in 14th for the boys and Reilly Wilson in seventh for the girls.
Hurm, Kjerstad and Wilson all graduated from CCHS in May. Despite losing their three top runners from a year ago, Pownall wants the momentum from last year’s group to carry over into the new season.
“I think the sophomores that returned after their freshman year have really stepped up,” Pownall said. “They had some really good summer training and they’re showing that they’ve put in the work.
“They’re still only sophomores but I can lean on them a lot. I challenged them this spring and told them what they needed to do in the summer in order to be successful and they went out and did it. That showed at the time trials.”
Both the Camel boys and girls teams are loaded with underclassmen. The few upperclassmen that are on the team are only in their first or second year of running cross-country, Pownall said.
The youth and inexperience will inevitably come with some growing pains, but Pownall expects her teams to compete this fall. Her most important goal is to maintain consistent numbers between each team’s No. 1 runner and No. 7 runner.
“The main thing is going to be depth and trying to fill in some of those holes from last year,” Pownall said. “Those sophomore kids have a good core understanding of what they need to do.”
The Camel girls are returning three runners who ran at state a year ago. Kendra Jensen finished first at last week’s time trials with a time of 14 minutes, .02 seconds. She finished 35th at last year’s state meet.
Jayden Haugen returns after finishing 34th at state last season. She finished second at the time trials with a time of 15:02.
Madison Melinkovich finished third at the time trials with a time of 15:13. She’s coming off a 45th-place finish at last year’s state meet.
Other Camels to finish at last week’s time trials include Dayanara Sanchez in fourth (15:33), Mya Fraser in fifth (15:58), Erika Martinez in sixth (16:04), Keeara McColley in seventh (18:02), Hannah Dowdy in eighth (18:04) and Brooklyn Moore in ninth (20:28).
On the boys side, Corbin Branscom won the time trials with a time of 12:25. He’s the Camels’ top-finisher from a year ago to return after finishing 52nd at state.
Deacon Cain finished second at the time trials with a time of 12:26. He finished 71st at last year’s state meet in Ethete. Lawson Lutgen finished 70th at state last year and finished third at last week’s time trials with a time of 13:49.
Other finishers at the time trials include Luke Melinkovich in fourth (14:25), Aidan Lake in fifth (15:51), James Sich in sixth (18:07), Lane Muller in seventh (18:16), Ethan Logan in eighth (18:57) and Oliver Meyers in ninth (23:40).
Campbell County is looking to grow as the season goes along and to place as both a boys and girls team at state. The most exciting part for Pownall is how many years the majority of her team still has left in high school.
“It’s going to be tough to do what we were able to last year again but it’s great to know that most of these kids are only sophomores or freshmen,” Pownall said. “Their potential is limitless.”
The Camels will start the season at the Bear Trap Invite on Friday in Casper. Campbell County and Thunder Basin will host the Wayne Chaney Memorial Invite for homecoming on Oct. 7 at Cam-plex Park.
The Class 4A East conference meet will be Oct. 14 in Cheyenne. The Class 4A state meet will be Oct. 22 in Ethete.
