Basketball is a high-flying, fast-paced sport. At least it’s supposed to be.
One break from the action could cause a spectator to miss a significant swing in the contest, depending on the length of the concession line. With the talent at the Class 4A level, teams are constantly trading baskets at almost a shot-for-shot pace.
One of the biggest problems the sport has at the high school level in Wyoming is the lack of a shot clock. With no rule to force a team to score on an offensive possession, teams with the lead tend to play keep-away knowing the defense will either have to foul or force a turnover to get the ball back.
That was the case last weekend at Thunder Basin High School. The Bolts girls were hosting Scottsbluff of Nebraska on Saturday for day two of the REMAX/Gillette Invite preseason tournament.
The game had all but been decided going into the fourth quarter with Thunder Basin trailing 51-34. But instead of watching either team finish the game strong and work on basic mechanics during the preseason tournament, Scottsbluff switched to a chew-clock offense and successfully played keep-away for a two-and-a-half minute possession.
Scottsbluff isn’t at fault for taking advantage of the lack of rules. Thunder Basin is at fault for allowing a two-minute possession in the first place. But at the end of the day, what is a 120-second possession teaching anybody?
The loop-and-swoop offense with a handoff or short chest pass every few seconds takes away the five-second closely guarded violation. With the defense unable to force a turnover and the offense unwilling to take a shot, basketball fans could do nothing but listen to the sound of the dribbling basketball and wait out the end of a fourth quarter that felt a whole lot longer than eight minutes.
Playing keep away isn’t playing basketball. The strategy is a poor training tool for young players as the skill does not translate to any other level of the game. Unfortunately in Wyoming, and in 41 other states in the country, everyone is guilty of taking advantage of it with the lead.
If high school football has a play clock, why can’t basketball get a shot clock?
In May, the National Federation of State High School Associations approved a 35-second shot clock adoption for all 50 states. A mandatory adoption of the shot-clock failed, but the NFHS permitted state associations to vote on their own rules within their borders.
Shot clocks are already used in eight states, including California, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Washington, according to the Toledo Blade.
After the NFHS national shot clock approval, the Wyoming High School Activities Association put it up to a vote with activities directors across the state, WHSAA associate commissioner Trevor Wilson said. While the final tally was close, the vote failed.
Two big factors for schools voting against it — especially schools that are not nearly as big as the one in Class 4A — was the cost of buying a new shot clock and also staffing another person at the scorers’ table to keep track of it. With those spots already hard enough to fill for some schools, adding another responsibility was just another headache for activities directors across the state, Wilson said.
Wilson himself believes implementing a shot clock would ultimately be better for the sport of basketball. But the decision isn’t his to make. Now that the schools have voted against it, the WHSAA board won’t revisit the decision on its own. Refusing to add a shot clock is a permanent decision unless someone else in the state proposes the board revisits the decision.
With Gillette having two Class 4A schools in Thunder Basin and Campbell County, fans would hardly notice the difference of watching the two high-scoring programs playing on a shot clock. But why not let the schools decide for themselves? Why not let Class 4A decide for itself?
The sport of basketball has evolved significantly over the last two decades alone. Maybe it’s time the state of Wyoming allows its kids to evolve along with it.
