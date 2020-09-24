With the golf season ending this past weekend in Casper, both Thunder Basin and Campbell County high schools are down to five sports each for the fall season.
Both schools' tennis teams will host the state tournament beginning today through Saturday while the Camels and Bolts football teams will square off at TBHS at 7 p.m. Friday.
Campbell County and Thunder Basin both added two volleyball matches for tonight against Rapid City Central and Rapid City Stevens.
The swimming and diving teams will host Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East on Friday at the Campbell County Aquatic Center and Cheyenne Central again Saturday morning.
The Thunder Basin cross-country team will travel to Saratoga for the Shana Ward Invite on Friday while the Campbell County cross-country team travels to South Dakota for the Rapid City Invite on Saturday.
Football
It's rivalry week for both football teams as Thunder Basin hosts Campbell County.
The Bolts are 5-0 lifetime against the Camels, including last year's 24-20 playoff win. Thunder Basin is coming off its first loss of the season, 38-26 at Cheyenne Central.
Campbell County won its first game last week in a 49-0 blowout of Cheyenne Central to bring them to 1-3 on the season.
The Bolts, now 3-1, maintained its No. 2 ranking in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media rankings.
Tennis
The state tournament begins today in Gillette.
To maintain social distancing, matches will be played at the Campbell County School District Field House, Bicentennial Park, Campbell County High School and Thunder Basin High School.
The Camels will be led by No. 1 doubles pair Austin Robertson and Jefferson Neary, who are coming into the tournament as the defending champions and No. 1 seed.
The Bolts also have a No. 1 seed with Matt Mobley at No. 1 singles.
Volleyball
The Campbell County and Thunder Basin volleyball teams added two matches and will swap opponents Thursday night against Rapid City Central and Rapid City Stevens.
The Camels host Rapid City Stevens at 4:30 p.m. and Rapid City Central at 7. A senior night ceremony will honor the four Camel seniors before the late match.
The Bolts will host Rapid City Central at 4:30 p.m. and Rapid City Stevens at 7.
Campbell County will travel to the Casper Invite on Saturday.
Swimming and diving
Both local high schools host Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East at 4 p.m. Friday at the Campbell County Aquatic Center.
The Camels and Bolts also swim against Cheyenne Central again on Saturday at 8 a.m.
Cross-country
The Thunder Basin will be in Saratoga for the Shana Ward Invite at 1 p.m. Friday.
The Campbell County cross-country team travels to South Dakota for the Rapid City Invite at 1 p.m. Saturday.
