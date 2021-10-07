Anyone who knew Kirby Drube knew he was a fighter.
Drube, 45, died from complications from COVID-19 on Wednesday at a Colorado hospital, according Shane Evan's Facebook page. Evans is a friend of the Drube family who set up a GoFundMe page for the Drube family last month.
In early September, Drube was airlifted to the Highlands Ranch Medical Center in Denver, Colorado, after experiencing complications from COVID-19, according to the GoFundMe page. As of Thursday, the fundraiser collected nearly $33,000 to help his family pay for medical expenses.
Evans posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday after hearing the news of Drube's passing.
"Gonna miss this guy. Bigger than life. Smile and laugh that would light up any room," Evans said. "If you knew him, you loved him. Great guy, great dad and great friend. Love ya buddy."
Drube was a two-time state champion on the Campbell County basketball team in 1993 and 1994 and was an all-state tight end in 1993 as a senior on the CCHS football team. He went on to start at tight end for the University of Wyoming football team from 1995-98.
Drube also played for the Post 42 American Legion Roughriders baseball team when he was in high school. The team posted on Facebook late Wednesday evening.
"The Riders family tonight mourns the loss of Kirby Drube. An amazing dad and supporter to so many. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. We love you Kirby."
Drube would have turned 46 years old on Sunday.
To donate to Drube's GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses, visit gofundme.com.
