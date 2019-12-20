After an 89-46 blowout win over Lyman earlier in the day, the Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team had a chance to move to 5-0 Friday night against winless Rock Springs.
The Bolts faltered defensively, though, and Rock Springs sprung the upset 82-69. TBHS coach Rory Williams said that the Tigers played well and answered every run that the Bolts made.
Thunder Basin trailed 19-7 after the first quarter and were still behind at 36-27 at halftime. The Tigers maintained some breathing room for most of the game, leading 56-47 after three quarters and holding the Bolts off for the 82-69 win.
Rock Springs’ Justis Reese led all scorers with 33 points, including 16 in the fourth. Thunder Basin was led by sophomore Deegan Williams, who dropped 24 points on six 3-pointers. Sophomore McKale Holte was the only other Bolt in double figures with 17.
Thunder Basin spread the scoring out in the 43-point win over Lyman earlier in the day. Senior Blaine Allen led with 18 points, senior Mason Hamilton had 15, Williams had 15, and senior Hayden Sylte had 12.
The Bolts will finish their time at the Flaming Gorge Classic with a 9:40 a.m. game against Riverton.
(0) comments
