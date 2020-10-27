My first season covering sports in Wyoming has been unique, to say the least. With crowd restrictions and limited fans because of COVID-19, I’ve yet to attend a contest that has felt normal for a sports town like Gillette.
The closest to normal has been watching two cross-town rivalry matches between the Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school volleyball teams. While the intensity is high for most any volleyball game, these teams share a special chemistry when facing one another that is unique.
The Bolts and Camels have faced off twice already this year. Both matches have gone five sets.
While Thunder Basin came out on top in both, the future is bright for volleyball in Gillette on both sides of town. The proof was in a match Friday afternoon between the Bolts and Camels freshmen teams.
The game was a play-in to get to the conference tournament. While the crowd was smaller than a varsity match, the intensity on the court was the same. Both teams wanted to win.
The win-by-two rule went into effect twice in the contest. The first set went 29-27 in favor of the Camels, but Thunder Basin wasn’t discouraged. The Bolts freshmen battled in the second set before falling 28-26.
The Camels took the third set 25-11 to move on, where they finished in second place after a loss to Kelly Walsh on Saturday. While only one freshmen team made it out of the CCHS gym with a win on the stat sheet, the game showed the rivalry between volleyball programs is something special.
When the Camels varsity team took the Bolts to five sets Sept. 10, CCHS head coach Marcy Befus said it was the first time in two years a cross-town match had gone to a fifth set.
When the second match of the season went to a fifth set Oct. 9, Campbell County freshman Sydnee Streitz knew the first game wasn’t a fluke. Starting as a freshman on the varsity team, Streitz said she couldn’t wait to see how the volleyball rivalry continues to develop over her time in a Camels uniform.
“I have the most fun in these games and I feel like, and it’s not because of the student sections or anything, but because there’s the fire between these two teams and the rivalry,” Streitz said. “Everybody wants to win.”
Thunder Basin sophomore Joelie Spelts is another sign of the bright future that is to come for volleyball in Gillette. In her second year of high school, Spelts has established herself as not just a starter, but a presence at the net.
Thunder Basin varsity has made the state tournament every season since opening in 2017. The Bolts will look to make a run this year again as they are ranked No. 2 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media volleyball rankings for Class 4A.
The Bolts JV team also went undefeated this season, TBHS head coach Winnett Martin said.
While the Camels have struggled to close out games and live up to their potential in the standings, Befus likes what she sees on the court and in the locker room.
In general, volleyball is a fun sport to watch. But watching a Campbell County vs. Thunder Basin cross-town rivalry match is something special for the city of Gillette. Lucky for us, the rivalry isn’t going anywhere.
In fact, it may just be getting started.
