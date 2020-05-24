The Gillette Roughriders notched an 8-0 win over Casper to start their Sunday, but the biggest test of the young season came in the nightcap against Wyoming powerhouse, Cheyenne Post 6.
Cole Swisher went home as the hero for the Riders. His walk-off single with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Gillette the 4-3 win and the rest of the team swarmed him at first base to celebrate.
“I was just trying to stay calm. The people in front of me did an awesome job of getting on and it was a huge team inning,” Swisher said. “I was the guy up with one out, bases loaded. … I just tried to stay relaxed and it worked out.”
It was Swisher’s first career walk-off hit and he said it was an “awesome” feeling, especially against the perennial powerhouse of Post 6.
“You always want to beat Post 6 and to do it like that, it feels amazing,” Swisher said.
The Roughriders were actually a strike away from winning the game in the top of the seventh inning. Matt Newlin, who was almost un-hittable in his three inning of work, gave up a two-out single that plated two runs and tied the game 3-3 heading into the bottom of the sixth.
Roughriders coach Nate Perleberg said the coaching staff was to blame for that game-tying play.
“Matty was really nasty. … As a coaching staff, we should’ve done better there,” Roughriders coach Nate Perleberg said. “His curveball was about un-hittable tonight and we should’ve lived and died with it there and we went fastball.”
However, the seasoned Roughriders team wasn’t fazed after giving up the lead. Kaleb Lewis started the rally with a one-out triple that bounded off the outfield wall and Cheyenne walked the next two batters to try and set up a double-play situation.
That loaded the bases for Swisher, who ended the game in walk-off fashion. Gillette initially took the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning, as a triple by Mason Powell and a double by Brody Richardson made it 2-1. The first run was scored by Garrett Lynde on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fourth inning.
The pitching matchup was the story early on, as Bode Rivenes held the dangerous Cheyenne lineup in check. He gave up one run on two hits through the first four innings. Perleberg said both of his pitchers were “really good” Sunday night.
The biggest takeaway for Perleberg was the response heading into the bottom of the seventh inning after surrendering the 3-1 lead.
“(It showed) a lot of resiliency and maturity from our guys. We never really panicked there, even after giving up the two,” he said. “Our guys came back and didn’t even blink.”
Gillette’s offense was carried by the batters in the No. 2, 3 and 4 spots in the lineup. Mason Powell was 2-3 with an RBI triple and a walk, Lewis was 2-3 with the big triple in the bottom of the seventh and Richardson went 2-2 with an RBI double and two walks.
“Our two, three, four hitters tonight were absolute dudes,” Perleberg said.
The Roughriders are only four games into the season, but already have a win to hang their hat on. The Memorial Day weekend isn’t over, though, as they face the same Cheyenne team at 12:30 p.m. Monday for the championship.
