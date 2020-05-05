The annual Special Olympics Wyoming Law Enforcement Torch Run will have “very significant changes” this year with the 2020 games having been canceled, said Cpl. Dan Stroup of the Gillette Police Department.
Gillette was scheduled to host the 2020 games starting April 30, and would have been the final leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run that stretches from city to city around Wyoming.
“April 30 (was) the day the opening ceremonies for Special Olympics Summer Games would have commenced in Gillette and the final leg of our annual Torch Run would have taken place. Due to social distancing requirements our Torch Run will have a different look in 2020,” said Keith Groeneweg, Wyoming state director for the event.
The ceremony has been rebranded as the Wyoming Virtual Torch Run 2020. The run will be in an online, virtual format from May 15 through July 15, and will give people a chance to continue participating and contributing.
A website has been set up for law enforcement officers to sign up for the torch run. Then they log miles running outside, on a treadmill or however they can, said Stroup, who coordinates Gillette’s run.
Pictures, videos and progress of the how many miles the officers have logged will be posted and available for people to follow. Those will also be posted on the Law Enforcement Torch Run Facebook page.
“The virtual run is kind of a neat idea to handle some of the challenges we’ve got against us this year,” said Stroup. “Obviously, we’d much rather be outside running, but we’ll do what we can.”
In past years, Gillette has served as the first leg of the torch run instead of the last. Anywhere between eight and 20 officers participate in transporting the torch to Buffalo by bicycle.
The torch run has turned into a 5K through town in more recent years. The Police Department has in the past blocked traffic to create a route and draw attention from the public, but keeping tabs on the run will be done online this year.
One of the benefits of holding the torch run virtually is an opportunity for participants to log more miles and possibly raise more awareness. Usually the run is a one-day event, but this year will be held for two months and there’s no limit to how much officers participate.
The statewide goal is 2,020 miles to signify the year, and Stroup said hitting that mark shouldn’t be a problem. However, the uncertainty about the virtual torch run lies within the fundraising aspect.
“Getting to that 2,000 miles in a span of two months, I think, is going to be really easy,” Stroup said. “The challenge is going to be fundraising, especially with the economy taking a dip right now and some of the trials some people are facing.”
Stroup said T-shirt sales will go on as normal, which is usually a large part of the event's fundraising. Stroup has also raised money in the past through letter-writing campaigns, asking local businesses for donations of some sort. He will continue doing that this year.
Despite the torch run looking different this year, Stroup said he and his colleagues are happy it will continue in some form.
“It’s a blast. I’ve been involved with this program for, I think, 15 years now,” he said. “The athletes are very appreciative and very supportive.
"It’s very rewarding. Every officer I’ve ever had, whether it was a grueling ride to Buffalo or running through town, have said they’ll do it again. They have that much fun with it.”
Stroup encourages the community to join the Law Enforcement Torch Run page on Facebook, along with visiting firstgiving.com to donate to the effort for Special Olympics Wyoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.