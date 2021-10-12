The tides are slowly turning for the Campbell County High School cross-country program.
Finding quality runners for the Camels hasn’t been the problem since the opening of Thunder Basin in 2017. The problem has been finding any runners at all.
Neither the boys nor girls teams scored at the state meet last year because of a lack of runners. In the last five years, the highest a Camel team has placed at state was ninth by the girls in 2018.
The momentum of the program is starting to shift as this year’s season starts to wind down. The Camels not only have enough runners to score a boys and girls team at meets this year, they also have runners on both teams that are chasing top 10 finishes at state.
On the girls side, senior Reilly Wilson has cemented herself as the Camels’ No. 1 runner for the second consecutive season. Through seven regular season meets, Wilson’s worst finish was 13th place at the Rapid City Invite.
Wilson has finished in the top 5 in each of the other six meets so far this season. That includes a fourth place finish this weekend at the Wayne Chaney Memorial Invitational at Cam-plex Park.
Wilson credits her improvement this season to her offseason training. During the summer, she ran more than 300 miles to prepare for her senior year.
“I’m honestly feeling amazing,” Wilson said. “I’m hitting all the goals I’m wanting to and I’m right where I want to be to get top 10 at state. I’m just seeing all my hard work throughout the summer paying off and that really makes me happy.”
Wilson was Campbell County’s top-finisher for the girls last year, finishing 19th with a time of 20 minutes, 14.58 seconds.
Wilson’s individual success has been enjoyable, but the best part of this season has been watching how far the Campbell County program has come since her freshman year.
“It makes me really happy just because all those other years we didn’t really have enough to score a team,” Wilson said. “Our team is really good now and we’re pushing each other and making our spread less and less every meet and it’s just an amazing feeling. I love it.”
The Camels have instituted a little friendly competition this year between the boys and girls teams, Wilson said. At each meet, the boys and girls teams battle it out to see who can finish with the lowest spread between runners on the team.
The Camels have also had two seniors runners step up on the boys side. Braik Hurm and Sam Kjerstad have packed a powerful punch as the No. 1 and No. 2 runners on the team.
Hurm has finished inside the top 10 at six of the seven regular season meets. On Friday, Hurm finished second at the Wayne Chaney Invite with a time of 16:52.6.
Kjerstad finished right behind him, finishing fourth with a time of 17:24.33. Hurm and Kjerstad were the only two Campbell County boys to run in last year’s state meet, with Kjerstad finishing 16th and Hurm finishing 46th.
“I’m feeling pretty good,” Hurm said. “I want to get top 10 at state this year hopefully because if I do then I’ll probably go to a postseason race probably in Idaho somewhere.”
Like Wilson, Hurm also put in plenty of work during the summer months. He estimates he ran over 430 miles in the offseason, which included a half marathon.
“Running is my life,” Hurm said. “So I decided to make it my life over the summer.”
Kjerstad has finished in the top 10 five times already this season. Friday’s fourth place finish was his best during his senior year.
The Camels still aren’t at the level of dominance of years past, but this year’s team is showing promise for one of the program’s most influenced by the opening of Thunder Basin. With the senior leadership of Wilson, Hurm and Kjerstad, both the Camels boys and girls teams will be looking for their best finishes at the state meet since 2017.
Both Campbell County and Thunder Basin will host the conference meet Friday at Cam-plex Park. The Class 4A state meet will be Oct. 23 in Ethete.
