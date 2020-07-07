The Gillette Roughriders lost three of six games this past weekend at the Firecracker Tournament in Rapid City, South Dakota, earning fourth place in the tourney and dropping their record to 31-8 on the season.
The Roughriders struggled to find their identity in Rapid City, narrowly escaping with a win in their first against Missoula, Montana, on Thursday. Gillette won 5-4 on a walk-off wild pitch but struggled at the plate, striking out 11 times in the game, which became a theme throughout the tournament.
“That’s the most disappointing thing was the amount of strikeouts, and some of it comes down to coaching, but we need to be more selective,” Gillette coach Nate Perleberg said. “Especially against a team’s ace, we need to cut down on the strikeouts.”
The Roughriders lost the momentum they’d gained from winning the 35th annual Hladky Memorial Tournament the previous weekend in Gillette, snapping an eight game winning streak on Friday during their second game of the tournament, a 5-4 loss to Rocky Mountain, Colorado.
Against the Lobos, Roughriders pitchers struggled with command as Bode Rivenes and Hayden Sylte walking a combined seven batters and hitting one.
“We didn’t attack hitters on the mound,” Perleberg said. “They’re a good team and we didn’t do a good job of being aggressive on the mound.”
The Roughriders were able to recover during their second game of the doubleheader Friday, winning another one-run game against Sterling, Colorado, 9-8.
Gillette got off to a quick start against Sterling, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning.
“We wanted to get out to a fast start, definitely,” Perleberg said. “I thought after we scored three runs early on that we might be able to cruise the rest of the way.”
The Roughriders lead was quickly erased by a four-run fourth inning from Sterling, followed by another three runs in the fifth to put Gillette down 8-3.
Giving the opposing team free base runners was another theme for the Roughriders for most of the tournament. On Friday alone, the pitching staff collectively walked 14 batters, hit four more and allowed a run to score on a wild pitch.
“Everything was self-inflicted (Friday),” Perleberg said. “Playing like that is not what wins you games.”
The Roughriders showcased their ability to be resilient this weekend, never giving up until the last out was made.
Gillette scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to make the game 8-6 before putting up three more the next inning to take a one run lead.
With their first lead since the fourth inning, Perleberg put his faith in junior Matt Newlin, who did not disappoint. Newlin closed out the game for the Roughriders by striking out the side.
“We got lucky to get out of there with a split,” Perleberg said. “The biggest thing was the resiliency and putting our focus into the last three innings of that last game.
“It was a tough day for us and we didn’t have our best day (Friday), but I’d rather lose today than on Sunday.”
The Roughriders chance to play for the Firecracker Tournament championship Sunday required winning both games Saturday, but Gillette split their second doubleheader of the tournament.
The Roughriders started the Fourth of July with a convincing win over Premier West, Colorado, 10-2 in five innings.
Junior Matt Newlin got the start for Gillette, pitching a complete game while allowing two earned runs on eight hits and striking out six. Newlin struggled with command at times with four walks in his five innings of work, but used his breaking ball to get himself out of jams in the last three innings.
“It felt really good out there,” Newlin said. “I struggled a bit at times, but in the end I felt pretty good about the start overall.”
Perleberg said Newlin has been one of the most consistent guys on the mound for the Roughriders this season, leading the team in innings pitched and several other pitching categories.
One of the bright spots in the Gillette lineup was the one-two punch of Mason Powell and Kaleb Lewis at the plate, who combined for seven RBIs during Gillette’s win over the Cardinals.
The offensive firepower was dismantled against Post 22’s ace, who pitched six innings and gave up three runs (one earned) while striking out 10 Roughriders.
Defensively, Powell got the start for Gillette and found a groove early on in the game, but it all came crashing down on the Roughriders with one pitch.
With the game tied at three in the bottom of the fifth inning and two runners on base, Perleberg met Powell at the mound to calm him down after he started losing command of his fastball.
“That was the guy we wanted at the plate in that situation, their cleanup hitter,” Perleberg said. “He was swinging at bad pitches all night and we thought we could get him to hit into a double play.”
The next pitch was a three run homer that put Gillette down 6-3.
“It was just a pitch that he left up,” Perleberg said. “He just didn’t execute the pitch. It happens.”
The Roughriders didn’t quit, scoring one more in the top of the seventh before Post 22 finally closed the game out 6-4. The loss was the second for the Roughriders this weekend but wouldn’t be their last.
Gillette’s three tournament wins earned them a chance to rematch Missoula for a third place finish on Sunday. Missoula was ready this time.
“They’re a good team and we just didn’t do enough things right (Sunday) offensively,” Perleberg said.
The Roughriders scored the first run of the game off a sacrifice fly from Kaleb Lewis in the first inning. Gillette’s ace Hayden Sylte held the 1-0 lead until the fifth inning, but Missoula scored two runs off sloppy pitching and defense.
With two outs, Sylte hit two batters in a row before giving up an RBI single. Missoula scored their second run off an error by shortstop Kaden Race. The Roughriders had 12 errors through the weekend.
Gillette put up two more runs in the bottom of half of the inning, but couldn’t keep the lead as Missoula scored five times in the top of the sixth. Like most of the games this weekend, it was up to the Roughriders to mount a comeback with very little time.
The Roughriders scored one run in the sixth but couldn’t find the answers against the Missoula pitching staff, losing their third game of the tournament 7-4 and falling to fourth place.
“We just didn’t have a good weekend,” Perleberg said. “We have to understand that when we play good teams we’re not always going to be ahead, and we need to show that we can come back from being behind.
“At this point in the season, every team is getting better. And we need to, too.”
Though Perleberg said the weekend overall was a disappointment, the Roughriders’ cleanup hitter had a great tournament at the plate. Lewis went 10-17 with 11 RBIs and two homers to bring his overall batting average to .414.
“He seems to be locked in during these big games,” Perleberg said. “There were fireworks before the fireworks (Saturday) and I’m glad he’s in the Riders’ uniform.”
Lewis said it’s a focus thing and his swing has stayed the same all year. He said being selective and disciplined at the plate have kept him in good counts and have opened up opportunities for him to get the pitch he wants.
Lewis has been hitting behind Mason Powell, who leads the team with a .424 average and 48 RBIs.
“It does comfort me to know that there are hitters in front of me and behind me that can do anything at anytime,” Lewis said. “Mason’s obviously included in that, but every one of our guys can do something when they go up there and it’s a really comforting feeling.”
The Roughriders look to move past this weekend and use it as a learning experience as the postseason quickly approaches.
“You don’t always get what you want. When you lose, you learn and there’s a lot to learn from this, and that’s why we’re playing the competition that we’ve been playing,” Perleberg said. “We need to look at the bigger picture here and see how we respond to losing.”
Lewis said the Firecracker Tournament championship isn’t the Roughriders end goal this season, and the team can use this weekend as a tool to improve.
“We have to be more selective and more disciplined as a team,” Lewis said. “We’re willing to put in whatever we need to put in to be a better team.”
Perleberg said he takes responsibility for his team’s lack of identity over the weekend.
“It’s got to start with the coaches and we need to figure out who we are as a team,” Perleberg said. “I didn’t like how we played this weekend. We were very average and that’s not who we are.”
The Roughriders played Mudville of Seattle, Washington, Monday at Hladky Memorial Stadium before traveling to Laramie for a doubleheader at 3 and 5 p.m. Wednesday.
See gillettnewsrecord.com for scores and highlights from Monday’s game, which was played after deadline for the Tuesday print edition.
Gillette’s next tournament is this weekend in Jamestown, North Dakota, at the Phil Brown Classic starting Friday.
