Tanner Richards left Hladky Memorial Stadium as the hero Sunday evening, after coming through with the game-winning double to clinch the tournament title in Gillette.
The Gillette Roughriders Post 42 baseball team hadn’t won the Hladky Memorial Tournament since 2015 and had to fight off a rally from the Colorado Ducks (Denver) to claim this year’s trophy. The Ducks scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning to tie the game at five, but the Roughriders answered right back and a slicing double from Richards proved to be the difference in a 7-5 win.
“We compared this week to kind of like a state tournament — six games in five days,” Richards said. “This is the second time we’ve won this tournament in 15 years. … It just shows the maturity that we have as a team and it shows we can push through the five days and still be playing good ball.
“Once the game was tied 5-5, we were almost more ready to go. It just kind of shows the veteran/maturity of the team.”
The Roughriders, who pitched lights out almost the entire tournament, had another good start on the mound Sunday. This time it was from Matt Newlin, but the Ducks finally got to him, and then Kaden Race in relief during the sixth inning. It was a steal of home plate that tied the game up at five.
A double by Mason Powell and a walk drawn by Kaleb Lewis put two players on base to start Gillette’s rally in the bottom of the sixth inning. Two straight pop outs added a little pressure, but Richards’ double just kept tailing away from the right fielder to drive in Powell and Lewis.
Richards said that every one of his teammates would have loved to be at the plate in a situation like that, but he was the one lucky enough to have the chance.
“As a competitor, I live for moments like that. All I was trying to do was make it on base,” Richards said. “I just kept working my self into a deeper and deeper count. Then he finally gave me the pitch and I just put a good swing on it and luckily it burned the right fielder.”
Perleberg said Richards has came up with a lot of clutch hits over the last three years, and he wants Richards at the plate in those situations. Prior to Sunday, the biggest hit Richards could recall was a game-tying RBI in the bottom of the seventh inning last year against Rock Springs at state.
The rest of Gillette’s run production was spread out Sunday evening. Cole Swisher gave the Roughriders a 1-0 lead in the second inning with an RBI single, before a pair of sacrifice fly balls from Hayden Sylte and Mason Powell made it 3-0 in the fourth. The Ducks scored their first run in the top of the fifth, but RBI singles from Zach Brown and Race gave Gillette a 5-1 lead with two innings to play.
Perleberg said he was proud of Newlin’s start on the mound and how dialed in he was. Usually more of a relief pitcher, Perleberg wanted to see Newlin in a starting spot for a big game and he was lights out with nine strikeouts, before the Ducks’ rally in the sixth.
The win moves the Roughriders to 28-5 on the season and it also marks just the second time Perleberg has won the Hladky Memorial Tournament in his 15-year tenure. Gillette played six games in five days, which Richards said was “exhausting,” but that’s the type of stretch the team will have to endure during the postseason.
“It’s hard to win that tournament. … I thought we had a great weekend. Our kids competed every day and came with a focus level,” Perleberg said. “We talked before the game about having that championship identity. You’re going to have some ups and downs and you’re going to have to stay even keel. We did a great job with that.”
