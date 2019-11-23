Coming off a 53-point win Friday, the Gillette College men’s basketball team looked poised for another big performance after a fast start Saturday in Glendive, Montana.
The Pronghorns jumped out to a 12-2 lead against homestanding Dawson Community College after just three minutes play. Then the Buccaneers woke up, took a 44-32 advantage into halftime and then held Gillette off for an 80-72 win.
There weren’t many positive takeaways for the Pronghorns, coach Shawn Neary said. Defense was the main culprit, but other issues like fouls, turnovers and an overall lack of concentration also added up. Gillette turned the ball over 23 times and allowed Dawson to shoot 43% from the field.
“I thought our defense was terrible. … There’s no excuse for guarding so poorly,” Neary said. “It’s hard to beat good teams on the road when you turn the ball over and let them shoot the ball that well.”
The Pronghorns were in a similar situation seven days earlier when they had a nine-point deficit at halftime against this same Dawson team. They mounted a comeback to win 82-80 at home, but this time the second half push came up short.
Gillette was trailing 63-47 near the 10-minute mark in the second half. That’s when the Pronghorns started to make a comeback bid.
The spark was created by a pair of steals. Freshman Gary Solomon got on the floor for the first one and later finished the possession with a layup. Then on the next possession, sophomore Mason Archambault came up with another steal and hit a 3-pointer to close the gap to 63-52 with 10:40 to play.
Dawson scored four of the next six points to make it 67-54, but the Pronghorns responded with 10 straight points to give themselves a real shot.
The deficit was cut to five with 7:42 left when freshman Isaac Mushila scored inside and sophomore Tarig Eisa nailed a triple in the corner on the following possession.
Then Archambault went coast to coast with six minutes to play for another big bucket. Multiple crossovers helped him get past three defenders to make it 67-61, before sophomore Jayden Coke drew a foul on a three and hit all three free throws with 5:28 to play.
The 10-0 run happened in just over two minutes of play and the Pronghorns had a real chance, down 67-64 with 5:28 remaining. Eisa scored the next five Gillette points — a contested 3-pointer to cut Dawson’s lead to 69-67 near the five-minute mark and then a tough runner to make it 72-69 with 3:07 left.
But the Pronghorns just couldn’t crest the hill. The play that really hurt them late was their own fast break opportunity with 2:17 left. Coke missed a dunk and then was called for a technical foul for hanging on the rim.
Two points would’ve put the Pronghorns within three at 74-71, but the technical free throw and the fact the Bucs scored two more points when they got the ball back made it 78-69 instead. Dawson went on to win by eight points.
“I feel like they had a good fight in them even though we weren’t playing well,” said Neary, who thinks most of the issues are fixable. “A lot of it is concentration and a lot of it is execution.”
A big turning point in the first half was when Archambault picked up two quick fouls near the 15-minute mark and sat until halftime. Neary said he thought he needed to save his sophomore for the second half, but Gillette’s offense suffered without him.
It scored 12 points in the first three minutes of the game, including two 3’s from sophomore Bradly Akhile and one from Archambault. However, once he left the game with just under 15 minutes to play, the Pronghorns struggled with the press and scored 20 points the rest of the way.
Eisa led Gillette in scoring with 16 points. He, Akhile, Solomon and Archambault were all in double-digit scoring. Gillette finished with 23 turnovers and just seven assists on 24 field goals.
It was the first loss of the season for the Pronghorns and they are now 8-1. They return to the court Friday for the Kindt Family Thanksgiving Classic at the Pronghorn Center. Their first game is against Miles (Montana) Community College at 7:30 p.m.
