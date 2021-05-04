Remar Pitter knows how to win.
Pitter was born in Jamaica and has lived in Gillette for eight years. After trying the sport in seventh grade, Pitter has slowly cemented himself as a star for the Campbell County High School track team.
This year as a junior, Pitter is coming into his own as a student-athlete, claiming the school record in the long jump for both indoor and outdoor track.
He was part of Campbell County’s state champion 4x200-meter relay team during the Indoor State Track Championships. That same meet, Pitter finished second in the long jump.
Despite all he has accomplished, Pitter never lets the success go to his head. His focus remains on the next goal, the next race and the next jump.
“My coach always told me starting at the beginning of the summer that hard work is going to pay off and to just keep the hard work up,” Pitter said. “And I guess it did and it has.”
Pitter broke the Campbell County school record in the outdoor long jump during a meet in Cody on March 27, coach Matt Albin said. Pitter added 11 more inches to his school record this weekend at the Kelly Walsh Invite in Casper.
With his jump of 24 feet, 4.5 inches, Pitter is now No. 3 in state history. His mark is just 2 inches behind the state record of 24-6.75 set by Brendan Ames of Cheyenne Central in 2007.
When he made the jump, Pitter thought there was a mistake.
“I didn’t really know if they checked the tape right at first. I was like, ‘There’s no way I just did that,’” Pitter said. “It was just a shocking moment, you know? I just froze up and I didn’t really know what to do or say.”
The outdoor long jump record isn’t the only CCHS record in Pitter’s name. In January, Pitter topped Story Penning’s long jump record of 20-8 in the indoor track season.
He broke the record by 7.5 inches, jumping a distance of 21-3.5.
“It feels amazing, if I’m being honest with you,” Pitter said about having two school records. “It’s one of the best feelings ever to break a record and to come back and to keep breaking it again.”
For as good of an athlete Pitter is, that’s not what stands out the most to the people around him. Pitter is very competitive and can find ways to win, but when he does win, he does it with respect, Albin said.
“He’s such a good kid. He’s not cocky and he’s not rude to other people,” Albin said. “He loves to win, but he does it the right way. And that makes it even more fun.”
Pitter’s new school record is almost 2 feet ahead of No. 2 on the list. His goal now is to build up enough momentum to set a new state record.
“I’m just trying to push hard through state and just see what I can get out of it,” Pitter said. “I just want to keep doing me.”
With a whole senior year ahead of him, Pitter has plenty of time to improve his jump and make his mark in the record books, Albin said.
Albin has the best seat in the house every time a track meet rolls around, he said.
“I’m the luckiest guy in the world,” Albin said. “It’s unbelievable. It’s like, ‘Wait, I get to coach this kid?’ It’s an absolute blast.”
The boys and girls regional track meet is May 14 and 15 in Casper. The state meet is May 20-22, also in Casper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.