Over the last seven months, Lauryn Love has been one of the best high school throwers in the country.
Love, who graduated from Campbell County High School this year, swept the weight events in both the Wyoming high school indoor and outdoor track and field state meets. Love won titles in indoor shot put, outdoor shot put and outdoor discus.
Love’s personal record in the shot put is 47 feet, 6.25 inches, which ranked No. 22 in the nation during the spring season. Love won the outdoor state title with a throw of 46-11.
The former Camel has already cemented herself in CCHS athletic history. But last week, she earned yet another accolade by being named the Wyoming Gatorade Track and Field Player of the Year.
Love is the fourth Camel to win the award, which recognizes student-athletes for both outstanding athletic and academic excellence. State award-winners are automatically qualified for the Gatorade National Girls Track and Field Player of the Year award that will be announced later this month, according to Gatorade.
“I’m super excited obviously, but I definitely didn’t think I would get it,” Love said. “It’s just awesome getting my name on the wall in the gym at school forever. It just kind of showed my hard work paying off to get this award.”
It was never a goal for Love to win the award. While she knew there was a chance, Love didn’t want to get her hopes up.
“It’s kind of just like a cherry on top of a great season,” Love said. “It wouldn’t have been the end of the world if I didn’t win it.”
Love will continue her throwing career at the University of Arizona starting in the fall. There, she will have an opportunity to throw with and against the best track and field athletes in the United States.
Not her first award
Love has been running out of room on her trophy shelf for quite some time now. In May, she won seven awards at Campbell County’s end of year award ceremony.
Love won the U.S. Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete award, the Lifter of the Year award, National Strength and Conditioning Multi-Sport Athlete of the Year, the Camel Peak Performer award, the President’s Education award (gold) and honor cords for her work in the National Honor Society.
The seventh was the Campbell County High School Outstanding Senior award. Love was chosen by CCHS faculty and staff for being a leader in and out of the classroom and showing strong work ethic by setting and achieving her goals.
“It’s definitely a nice change of pace compared to my first three years of track,” Love said. “My mom’s got a collection of everything I’ve won this year.”
Much like the state award, Love isn’t expecting to win the national Gatorade award. But just being in the conversation is an honor, she said.
After competing in the Outdoor Nationals track meet last week at the University of Oregon, Love will be laying low and doing offseason training until she moves to Arizona next month.
Love is already preparing to make some major changes to her throwing technique, as she will transition from a glider to a rotational thrower in college, she said. During the national meet, Love was the only athlete in the shot put throwing as a glider.
A glider travels across the ring in a forward motion while a rotational thrower launches a shot put similarly to a discus throw, Love said.
“It’ll be weird getting used to,” Love said. “But it’ll be worth it.”
Soon Love will leave her hometown for Tucson. But her hard work and dedication will be an example for other student-athletes for years to come.
For Love, there was no better way to cap her high school career than being named the best track and field athlete in the state. At the same time, she knows her throwing career is just getting started.
