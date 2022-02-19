The Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team used one of its best shooting performances of the season to beat rival Sheridan 63-40 at home Saturday night.
The Bolts went into the weekend ranked No. 1 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media boys basketball rankings while the Broncs were ranked No. 4. Thunder Basin also beat No. 2-ranked Kelly Walsh 49-39 on Friday in Casper.
Thunder Basin shot lights out right from the start against Sheridan and went up 15-8 after the first quarter. The Bolts outscored the Broncs 17-9 in the second quarter to take a 32-17 lead into the halftime break.
The No. 1-ranked Bolts continued to pour it on in the second half and scored 31 more points in the final 16 minutes to close out the game. Saturday was also a defensive statement and pushes Thunder Basin's streak to five games in a row of not allowing its opponent to score 50 points.
Senior Deegan Williams led the team in scoring with 13 points, followed by junior Kayden LaFramboise with 12, senior McKale Holte with 11 and seniors Ethan Cox and Cade Ayers with nine points apiece. Ayers and Williams collected 10 and nine rebounds respectively and Williams finished the game with 10 assists.
The win pushes the Bolts to 17-3 on the season and 8-1 in conference play with one game left in the regular season. Thunder Basin will host crosstown Campbell County at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at TBHS for senior night.
