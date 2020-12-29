Coming out of halftime down 29-26, the Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team needed a spark to claw their way back into the lead over Bridgewater-Emery (South Dakota). That spark was the Bolts' defense, which helped them get to 4-1 on the season with a 62-50 win over the Huskies Tuesday.
The game was a back and forth affair for the majority of the contest. Thunder Basin went into the final quarter with a slim 45-42 lead, but the Lady Bolts allowed just four points in the first six minutes of the fourth quarter to build its lead.
Senior Gabby Drube and sophomore Joelie Spelts were able to ice the game at the free throw line to secure the Bolts victory in the first day of the I-90 Challenge Basketball Tournament.
Leading in scoring for Thunder Basin was Drube with 18 points, Sydney Solem with 16, Spelts and Kinsley Larson with seven, Brady Deimling with six and Brooke Conklin with five.
Ranked No. 1 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media girls basketball poll, the Bolts will move on to face Mitchell (South Dakota) at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.