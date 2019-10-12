Three teams were in the pool Friday in Gillette and the Camels were head and shoulders above the competition.
A slight change of schedule saw a three-team dual with Thunder Basin and Kelly Walsh high schools moved from Saturday to Friday, and Campbell County beat both teams by more than 60 points.
The Camels won all but three of the 12 events, with Berkeley Christensen and Allison Granat leading the way with two wins each.
Christensen was in a class of her own Friday. Her time of 2 minutes, 3.06 seconds was more than six seconds faster than the runner-up in the 200-yard freestyle and she also won the 100 backstroke by almost four seconds at 1:03.68.
Granat did her damage in the freestyle events. Her first victory came in the quick 50 free, clocking in at 26.30 seconds before winning the 100 free by more than three seconds. Teammate Grace Bydlon finished one spot behind her in the 100.
Skye Rehard and Ryann Drube were the final winners for CCHS. Rehard was the top swimmer in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:24.15, while Drube won the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.74. The Camels also won all three relay races.
Thunder Basin claimed wins in the remaining three events. Alaysa Porter was the top individual for the Bolts, beating Rehard in the 500 freestyle race with a time of 5:46.26. Earlier, she took second in the 200 free.
Rylee Brandon was the final TBHS swimmer to claim victory, as she won the 100 butterfly in 1:07.98.
Senior diver Brenna Jones also finished first Friday, beating five other contestants with a score of 204.85.
The Camels and Bolts are now down to just four weeks of competition before the postseason arrives. They will host the Gillette Invite on Saturday at the Campbell County Aquatic Center, with a pre-invite Friday.
