Friday’s win might’ve been the most important of the season for the Gillette College men’s soccer team.
The Pronghorns came into the home match with Northwest College as losers of five in a row, a division record of 2-5 and in danger of missing out on the playoffs.
A lack of heart and effort was the biggest issue during the skid for Gillette, sophomore Jordan Milby said, and he was the one who provided the spark that might have turned the season around.
He scored two goals in the first seven minutes of the game and the Pronghorns finished off the 3-1 win.
“Especially after the few losses we had, it feels really nice to back out here and get one,” Milby said. “We all talked in the locker room before and this was definitely a game we needed to win. Otherwise we wouldn’t be going to the tournament. … I finally think we got that heart back.”
Milby said it was make or break time for the Pronghorns’ season and that “we finally pulled our heads out.”
Milby’s first goal was a right place, right time situation as he followed in Joey Antonovich’s shot off the post for the opening goal four minutes in.
Less than three minutes later, Milby was celebrating another goal. This time the chance was created by a perfect free kick delivery from Zach Milliron and Milby finished at the back post with a powerful header for the 2-0 lead.
Defensively, the Pronghorns had to deal with constant counter attacking efforts. They were controlling possession, but Shey Rearick and Isaack Shire were forced to track back to make several stops. When they couldn’t, Jacoby Garcia came up big with a couple diving saves in goal.
The one moment for concern in the second half came with 10:30 remaining. Northwest drew a penalty kick after a foul by Conner Stewart, but a player ran into the box before the penalty shot was taken and the goal was disallowed.
The tough luck for Northwest continued 29 seconds later, when the Pronghorns tacked on another goal for a 3-0 lead. Shire made a great run forward from his center back position, and as the keeper was approaching, he played a simple ball across the face of the goal and Leno Degaetano was right there for the finish.
Northwest scored on a rebound goal with 6:30 remaining, but it was mission accomplished for Gillette College as it closed out the 3-1 win.
“Hopefully (we can) win out the season. That’s our goal right now,” coach Saber Garcia said. “They are one of the toughest teams towards the end of out schedule, so to come out like this gives us a lot of confidence back.”
That quest to win the remaining games on the schedule started about 22 hours later when the Pronghorns returned to their home field against Central Wyoming College.
It was a game Gillette College expected to win, coach Garcia said, and that’s what happened. The Pronghorns scored three goals in the first half and then slammed the door shut with two more in the final 13 minutes for the 5-1 win.
Francisco Ulloa Tapia scored the opener in the 21st minute, with Antonovich setting him up with the pass in the box. It took eight more minutes for the Pronghorns to double their lead, as Juan Martinez set up Milby for his third goal of the weekend.
Degaetano also got on the score sheet for the second straight game with nine minutes to play before halftime. Antonovich was the assist man yet again and the goal moves Degaetano into a tie for fourth place for Region IX goal scorers at seven.
The Pronghorns were coasting through the second half with a 3-0 lead until Central broke away from the defense on the break and scored on a low shot into the corner. The lead was never in jeopardy, but Gillette College added two more goals to just to make sure.
Sophomore Martin Soto scored both with simple finishes in the box. The first was created by a beautiful back heel pass from reserve player Dante Bryce with 12:46 remaining. Soto then dispossessed a Central defender outside the box and scored against the goalie with 48 seconds on the clock.
“This was something we really needed to get our confidence back,” coach Garcia said. “We need a couple more wins to guarantee our playoff spot. … We have to win at least one or two of these last ones, but obviously we’re shooting for both.”
