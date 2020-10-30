Thunder Basin High School head volleyball coach Winnett Martin said she has tested positive for COVID-19.
Martin said she has been quarantining with her husband since she was informed of the positive test Monday.
The Bolts went into the first round of the regional tournament in Casper on Thursday under the direction of assistant coach John Bayles, who has been coaching with Martin for four years.
"You just do the best you can," Martin said. "Our coaching staff all pulled together and did a good job to take different responsibilities on while I'm not there."
Thunder Basin played Campbell County in the regional tournament Thursday, beating the Camels 3-1 to eliminate them from the playoffs. The Bolts went on to play Kelly Walsh in the quad championship, losing to the Trojans in five sets 3-2.
"You gotta give a thumbs up to the kids for going out there and staying focused," Martin said. "They really pulled together in a really tough time. These kids have had a ton of curveballs thrown at them already this year."
Martin watched the playoffs games from her couch, an experience she said she won't soon forget.
"I love playoff time, I truly love it. I thrive in that environment," Martin said. "Tonight watching on my computer on the couch was the most stressful thing I've ever done.
"I was helpless. All you can do is helplessly watch."
The Bolts will move on to play in the cross-quad regional tournament Saturday in Casper. The volleyball team will continue on without their head coach as she quarantines for the next week.
Martin said she plans to be ready to rejoin the team next weekend for the state volleyball tournament in Casper.
Mike Delancey, activities director for TBHS, declined to comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.