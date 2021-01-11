While attendance in the Campbell County Aquatic Center was limited over the weekend, the talent was not as the Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school boys swim teams hosted the Laramie Quad and the Gillette Invite.
Laramie and Newcastle joined both Gillette schools in the pool Friday for the Laramie Quad. Thunder Basin beat Newcastle 93-41 and Campbell County 98-32, but fell to Laramie 102-63.
Campbell County lost 124-22 to Laramie and 59-41 to Newcastle.
Thunder Basin's relay teams had a solid showing, winning two events and getting second place in another. Eric Thompson, Brayden Rech, Treyden Smith and Caleb Carsrud won the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:37.28 and finished in second in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:51.07.
Ryan Olson, Ethan Tuckett, Gavin Petersen and Vance Petersen also won the 400-yard freestyle relay for the Bolts with a time of 4:05.60.
Individually, Carsrud won two events for Thunder Basin. His time of 23.18 in the 50-yard freestyle earned him first place along with his score of 59.71 in the 100-yard butterfly.
State-champion diver Isaiah Haliburton won the 1-meter diving event with a score of 279.15, narrowly beating Laramie's Dylan Bressler's score of 259.20 to remain undefeated on the season.
Thompson and Olson also took fourth and fifth place in the 200-yard freestyle with times of 2:05.42 and 2:11.83 respectively.
For Campbell County, senior stand-out Caden Morton continues to dominate in the pool. He won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:10.96 and the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:05.77.
Saturday's Gillette Invite was also hosted at the Campbell County Aquatic Center and featured Thunder Basin, Campbell County, Newcastle and Kelly Walsh.
Thunder Basin won the meet with a team score of 125, followed by Newcastle with 63, Kelly Walsh with 49 and Campbell County with 41. The Bolts won eight of the 12 events while the Camels won two.
The relay teams for Thunder Basin continued to find success on Saturday, winning the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:52.47, the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:47.66 and the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:45.49.
Individually for the Bolts, Smith won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:02.67 while Olson won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:08.50. Carsrud also won two events, including the 200-yard individual medley (2:19.36) and the 100-yard freestyle (50.27).
While he was the only diver participating in the event, Haliburton won the 1-meter dive with a final score of 317.25.
For Campbell County, Morton again won two events. His time of 23.90 in the 50-yard freestyle and 5:36.67 in the 500-yard freestyle were both good for first place.
Next for both teams will be the 4A Duals in Cheyenne this week. Thunder Basin and Campbell County will swim both Friday and Saturday at Cheyenne South and Cheyenne East.
