It didn’t take the Thunder Basin girls basketball team long to jump out to a huge lead during its first conference game of the season Friday night.
Despite much of the team coming down with sickness this week and being down two starters, the Bolts jumped out to a 27-6 lead early in the second quarter and were ahead 38-14 at halftime. An offensive lull in the third quarter didn’t hurt TBHS much and it went on to win big, 68-39.
“They came out and did exactly what we wanted to do and I’m definitely proud of them for that,” TBHS coach Braidi Lutgen said. “With no Molly (Strub) and no Syd (Solem), we knew we would have to come out even faster than usual.”
Thunder Basin jumped on the Broncs from the opening tip and used a 15-2 run to take control. It was 17-4 at the end of the first quarter and the harassing defense and transition offense was the key to the quick start, Lutgen said.
The Bolts finished the second quarter with a 3 from junior Gabby Drube and a pair of free throws each from seniors Jersie Taylor and Payton McGrath, which gave them a 38-14 lead at halftime. Taylor and McGrath led the way in the first half with 10 points apiece and junior Kate Hladky added eight off the bench.
One thing the Bolts are still trying to improve on is playing with the lead and they became stagnant in the third quarter, Lutgen said. They only scored nine points in the third quarter, but the defense held Sheridan to seven to keep the big lead intact at 47-21.
The scoring picked up in the fourth quarter, even though many of the TBHS starters were already out of the game. McGrath made two 3s early, before a 3 from Junior Elsa Clark and a pair of free throws from senior Marissa Jordan put the final touches on the 68-39 win.
McGrath led TBHS in scoring with 16 points and Taylor and Hladky finished with 12 each. McGrath also had a big game on defense, coming up with five steals, while the TBHS defense forced Sheridan into nearly 30 turnovers.
Saturday will come with a bigger test for the Bolts, as Casper-Natrona (8-1) comes to Gillette. Senior Molly Strub’s absence will surely be felt, because NCHS has size and talent down low.
“They’ve got two really good big girls, so we’ll have to contend with that,” Lutgen said.
Freshman Joelie Spelts, who scored her first varsity points on Friday, may to play a bigger role against the Fillies’ size. Tip off is scheduled for 3 p.m.
