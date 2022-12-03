After winning the first state basketball championship in school history, the Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team returns for its title defense with a whole new look, marking the end of an era and a test of the program.

Last season, the Bolts went 21-3 en route to a championship run through the Class 4A state tournament and a storybook ending for five starters who spent much of their basketball lives playing together and working toward that moment.

