ABOVE | Colton Vetter, right, and Caleb Howell practice Tuesday at Thunder Basin High School in Gillette. The Bolts will start five new faces this season after all five seniors from last season’s starting lineup won the Class 4A state championship team and graduated.
After winning the first state basketball championship in school history, the Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team returns for its title defense with a whole new look, marking the end of an era and a test of the program.
Last season, the Bolts went 21-3 en route to a championship run through the Class 4A state tournament and a storybook ending for five starters who spent much of their basketball lives playing together and working toward that moment.
