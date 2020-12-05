Texas prep football player attacks referee
EDINBURG, Texas — A Texas high school football player charged onto the field and bowled over a referee Thursday night, angered after being ejected from the game.
Senior defensive lineman Emmanuel Duron of Edinburg High School came running from the sideline area after the referee announced the ejection, slamming into the official during the first half of the zone play-in game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo.
Duron was escorted from the stadium by police officers.
The Monitor of McAllen reported the referee was evaluated for a concussion by medical personnel at the stadium.
The game resumed after a delay, with Edinburg winning 35-21 to advance to the playoffs.
The District 31-6A Defensive Player of the Year last season in Texas, Duron also is the Bobcats’ kicker and punter and a star wrestler.
MLB launches wood-bat league for prospects
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball is creating a minor league for top eligible prospects leading to the summer draft.
The wood-bat MLB Draft League is launching with five teams and could add a sixth, MLB said Monday. Teams will play a 68-game regular season that includes an All-Star break coinciding with the draft in early July.
MLB also announced that the eight-team Pioneer League will lose its affiliated status and become an independent “Partner League.” MLB has pledged to provide initial funding for operating expenses and will install scouting technology at league stadiums.
The Pioneer League spans Colorado, Idaho, Montana and Utah and had been a Rookie-level affiliated league since 1964.
Denver Nuggets re-sign Millsap to one-year deal
DENVER — The Denver Nuggets have re-signed forward Paul Millsap to a one-year deal.
Millsap has spent the last three seasons in Denver, averaging 12.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and a steal in 159 games.
Although Millsap, 35, played fewer minutes (24.3) last season than he had in any season since 2007-08, he remained highly effective, averaging 11.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting a career-high 43.5% from three-point range.
The 14-year NBA veteran helped the Nuggets reach the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2008-09 and his re-signing comes after Denver lost key frontcourt players Jerami Grant and Mason Plumlee in free agency.
Millsap signed a three-year, $90 million deal with Denver in 2017 and last year he was set to make $30 million before having to take a coronavirus pay cut like the rest of the NBA’s players.
Ukrainian tennis player banned for match-fixing
LONDON — Ukrainian tennis player Stanislav Poplavskyy has been given a lifetime ban for participating in match-fixing activities, the Tennis Integrity Unit said Friday.
The TIU said Poplavskyy took part in match-fixing and “courtsiding” activities on multiple occasions between 2015 and 2019.
Courtsiding involves transmission of live scoring data from a match to a third party for betting purposes and is prohibited.
Poplavskyy, who had a highest ATP ranking of 440, also facilitated courtsiding and failed “to report multiple approaches asking him to contrive matches,” the TIU said.
Poplavskyy, who was also fined $10,000, “accepted all charges” against him.
Patrick Vieira fired as coach of Nice club
NICE, France — French soccer great Patrick Vieira was fired as coach of Nice on Friday after his team was eliminated from the Europa League.
Nice said in a statement that Vieira was “no longer head coach … effective immediately.” The decision followed Nice’s 3-2 loss Thursday at home to Bayer Leverkusen — a fourth defeat in five games in its Europa League group.
The club, owned by the Ineos chemicals group of British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, is also 11th in the 20-team French league.
Vieira joined Nice in 2018 after years working for Manchester City, including as coach of its American affiliate New York City.
The former France captain was a World Cup and European Championship winner in more than 100 games for the national team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.