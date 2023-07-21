The Gillette Roughriders’ regular season is over after the team lost both of its games on the road against Laramie on Wednesday.
The Roughriders (49-21) will compete in Wyoming’s AA State Tournament in Jackson on Monday, starting with its opening matchup against the Jackson Giants.
Game 1: Rangers 11, Roughriders 8
In the final conference game of the regular season, both teams battled in a back-and-forth game but the Rangers ultimately won.
Both teams pitched a scoreless first inning that ended with only one hit. Gillette remained scoreless in the second but the Rangers took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning when a ground out to first with loaded bases brought a runner home.
But the Roughriders responded at their next opportunity. The team started the third inning with two-straight singles followed by four runs in the next three at-bats. Keyton Kilian scored on an error to tie the game. Mason Drube and Riley Schilling hit back-to-back singles that brought home one and two runners, respectively.
The Rangers scored again in the third, but the Roughriders defense kept it to only one run.
After a quiet fourth inning, Laramie took back the lead with five runs in the fifth inning. Cory Schilling stepped to the mound in relief of Karver Partlow for the final out of the inning.
Facing a three-run deficit, the Roughriders once again responded with four runs in the sixth to retake the lead from Laramie. Brady Richards scored on an error from Bevan Evenson’s ground ball and Seth Petersen hit a three-run home run on the next at-bat.
But once again, Laramie responded, tying the number of runs the Roughriders had in the sixth inning. Two RBI singles, a walk with the bases loaded and a score on a wild pitch put the Rangers back on top.
The Rangers retired the side in the top of the seventh inning to end the game.
Game 2: Rangers 5, Roughriders 1
The Rangers scored first with two runs in the first inning and those two runs ended up being all that was needed for Laramie to win. The first came on an RBI double and was followed up by a run on an error.
Rangers’ pitcher Mason Branch struck out three Roughriders in the first two innings and didn’t allow a hit or walk until the third inning. Gillette got its one run of the game when Schilling singled to center field, bringing Cason Loftus home.
Riley Schilling came in relief of Drube on the mound in the third inning and retired three of four batters. The next inning was not as good as the team allowed three runs. The Rangers hit five-straight singles, two of which brought runners home, and got their third run from a sacrifice fly.
Once again, the Roughriders couldn’t put much together offensively. They managed a hit and a walk in the fifth and one more hit in the sixth inning. To close the game, the Rangers retired the side with two strikeouts in the top of the seventh.
The regular season for the Roughriders is over and their attention will turn to the double-elimination AA state tournament in Jackson.
No matter the outcome for Gillette, the team will host and play in the Northwest Regional Tournament in the first week of August. The regional tournament will have state champion teams from Wyoming, Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and the Roughriders.
