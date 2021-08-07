Mark Miessler named national coach of the year by NHSACA

A tennis match doesn’t always end with the best player jumping over the net.
There are some days the ball doesn’t bounce the way it’s supposed to. On other days, the opponent doesn’t miss a shot.
For Mark Miessler, the game of tennis is less about talent and more about mental strength. A match isn’t decided by action, but reaction.
Miessler’s expertise about the sport has only grown throughout the years. Since 1995, Miessler has won 14 state team championships (10 boys, four girls) with the Campbell County High School tennis program.
As he goes into his 27th season, Miessler has coached 102 individual state champions. That includes six singles champions and 48 doubles teams.
In 2000, the Campbell County girls swept the state finals, winning both singles titles and all three doubles titles.
While Miessler’s résumé speaks for itself, the 55-year-old coach received national recognition for his career in Gillette this past weekend. The Kansas native was named the National Tennis Coach of the Year by the National High School Athletic Coaches Association.
It was Miessler’s fourth time nominated for the national award and his first time winning it.
A talented player first
Miessler’s path to a career in tennis started early. He grew up in Independence, Kansas, a city he said was a “very big tennis town.”
He started playing as a kid, and in high school won a regional title with his doubles partner before losing in the state tournament.
Miessler and his high school doubles partner continued to play together at Independence Community College. They qualified for nationals during his sophomore year.
Miessler transferred to Montana State University to continue playing, but quickly realized just how much time and dedication the sport requires at the Division I level.
“I realized there’s a lot of things they want from a college athlete at the D1 level,” Miessler said. “I wasn’t ready to give those things up.”
At MSU, the sacrifices required to play and be competitive in the game he loved were no longer justifiable, so he shifted his focus solely to finishing out his degree.
After graduating and spending a year as an assistant tennis coach in Washington state, Miessler applied for a resource reading position at Twin Spruce Junior High in 1994, a job he’s had ever since.
That same year, Miessler was hired as an assistant tennis coach for CCHS. He was promoted to head coach in 1995 and won his first state team title four years later.
Along with his 14 team titles, Miessler has been named Wyoming Coach of the Year nine times.
A game of sacrifices
Miessler knows better than anybody how mentally taxing the sport of tennis can be.
His experience as a player allows him to relate to what his athletes may be experiencing mentally throughout the course of a season.
“Tennis makes you mentally tough and makes you handle a lot of real-life situations,” Miessler said. “There’s going to be good times and bad times at all times. You’re not always playing well and your shots aren’t always going right.
“Sometimes it’s on you and you have to figure out how to get that worked out. You have to do a lot of things on your own to figure stuff out.”
The similarities between the game of tennis and life outside the court are what Miessler has been teaching his athletes for nearly 30 years. His goal for every athlete who dedicates time to the Camels tennis program is to teach tennis skills as well as life skills.
“You’ll be playing a match and it might not be going well. Are you going to sit there and roll over or are you going to fight?” Miessler said. “I think that is a general aspect of life.
“Life is going to throw you a bunch of punches, you have to be able to roll with them. And tennis allows you to do that.”
There’s a difference between understanding the mental battle of tennis and going easy on his players.
Paul Stevens played for Miessler from 1999-2003. He also coached alongside him at Campbell County as an assistant before being hired as the head coach at Thunder Basin High School.
Miessler not only asked the most out of Stevens during his playing days, he also demanded the best from him as an assistant coach.
“He teaches you to not cheat yourself,” Stevens said. “You owe it to yourself to work as hard as you can. ... If we’re going to be here, we need to take this time seriously. He accepts nothing less than that.”
The greatest lesson Miessler taught Stevens was that you gets out of the sport what put in, he said. Miessler pushes his players to meet their potential before pushing them again to exceed it.
A player’s coach
Liv Castellanos will always remember Miessler for his one-liners.
When Castellanos would get visibly frustrated during one of her doubles matches, Miessler always used to yell to her, “Put your hair out.”
Miessler was telling her to extinguish the fire of frustration and to not get so hot-headed during a match.
Castellanos graduated from CCHS in May and will soon move to Nebraska to play basketball at Chadron State College. Having Miessler as a coach in high school prepared her for the start of the rest of her life, she said.
“A lot of his life lessons were about mental toughness,” Castellanos said. “On the court, it can be 105 degrees and you’re only in the first set, but there comes a point where you just have to keep going. And it’s the same thing in life.”
Jefferson Neary graduated with Castellanos with the Class of 2021. Neary, alongside teammate Austin Robertson, won two doubles state championships before finishing as runner-up their senior year.
While having some tennis trophies in his collection is nice, the biggest takeaway from having Miessler as a mentor stretches far beyond the game, Neary said.
“I always used to tell everyone that if they weren’t doing a fall sport to come play tennis,” Neary said. “Just being around Miessler is a great time and you’re going to get everything about the game.”
While most people don’t think of tennis as a physical sport, anybody who’s played for Miessler knows he requires top conditioning from his players, Neary said. Miessler also coached Neary in junior high, which gave him six years to work closely with the award-winning coach.
“Learning from him not only on the court but off the court has been great,” Neary said. “I’ve been really lucky. There isn’t a better tennis coach out there. There isn’t a better coach out there.”
The national competition
Earning the National Coach of the Year award was no easy feat. Miessler was up against the best coaches in the state just to be nominated by the Wyoming Coaches Association.
After becoming the state nominee for the fourth time, Miessler’s career was being compared to the best tennis coaches in the country.
The award factors in things like years of service, state championships and runners-up, coaching awards and involvement in coaching associations.
After being named a finalist for the award, Miessler was able to see the bios for the coaches he was up against. The list featured a Michigan coach with 53 years of experience, a seven-time NHSACA nominee from North Dakota, a 33-year coaching veteran from Oklahoma and an Illinois coach known for producing Division I tennis players out of Chicago.
“I was up against people who were pretty high up in their organizations,” Miessler said. “It was quite the honor. I was the youngest one, but when we compared a lot of the different stats, I would say we were all in the 25-50 year range for service.”
Compared to the other finalists, Miessler had the most championships and runners-up, he said.
Miessler was presented the award in Lincoln, Nebraska, last weekend. While it’s an individual honor, Miessler said the award is something to be shared with his family, coaching staff and a long list of former players.
“They’ve pretty much made all of this happen. It’s not one without the other,” Miessler said. “Winning this type of award, you’re only as good as the people around you. I’ve been really lucky.”
While he spoke in the past tense, Miessler’s coaching career isn’t over yet.
Staying the course
Miessler feels the same excitement going into this season as he did in his 20s. The drive and motivation to have a successful year is what keeps the coach coming back to the courts year in and year out.
“I’m still motivated,” Miessler said. “As long as I’m staying motivated in my ability to teach and learn, I’m always going to be there. Once I feel like that’s no longer something, I’m going to step away for sure.”
Stevens was hired at TBHS when the school opened in 2017. Since taking over the Bolts program, Miessler has continued to work with Stevens in building up the local tennis talent regardless of what school colors the players wear.
His dedication to helping Stevens is just one example of how far Miessler is willing to go to help athletes improve. Many of his Camels players are multi-sport athletes who use the tennis season to stay active.
Miessler encourages students to play more than one sport. The tennis coach also works as an assistant for the Camels boys basketball program during the winter months before coaching the condensed spring tennis season.
Teaching high school players how to deal with adversity isn’t a stat the NHSACA can reference for its annual awards. But if it were, Miessler would have a good chance of winning another national award before he retires.
For now, Miessler will use the trophy as a reminder of why he started coaching in the first place.
And for former players like Stevens, Neary and Castellanos, the trophy is a reminder of a long overdue award for a coach who’s mentored Gillette athletes for almost 30 years.
