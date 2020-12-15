A comma is rarely more than an afterthought.
It divides large numbers into smaller units, but represents no value itself. It also can change the meaning of a sentence, yet conveys no information on its own.
For most, a comma denotes a pause, a break in action and is nearly invisible to the reader.
Not for Rhiannon Suchor.
She sees a comma as a refusal to pause.
Suchor reached her Comma Day on Sept. 26, a Saturday, and it’s the difference between her 999 and 1,000 straight days of running at least 1 mile.
That day, she ran 4 miles.
The rising summer sun was peeking through and began to bleed into early morning when Suchor started her milestone run. The heat gradually climbed as the 37-year-old put one foot in front of the other, casually burning 485 calories before many in Gillette had risen from their beds.
On her comma day, Suchor ran with a handful of friends for 45 minutes around Lasting Legacy Park, something she does every Saturday when the weather allows it.
She remembers one of the others asking a question.
“‘Well, what are you going to do now?’” she recalled. “And I said, ‘I’m going to keep running. I’ve been doing it for 1,000 days, what’s another 1,000?’”
The beginning
For most, performing any type of task for 1,000 days in a row would be intimidating. It takes a considerable effort and is only 96 days shy of three years (counting for a leap year). That’s why 80% of New Year’s resolutions fail by mid-February, according to the U.S. News & World Report.
Suchor’s mile-a-day challenge began as one of those New Year’s resolutions Jan. 1, 2018. As of Saturday, her consecutive streak stands at 1,063 days.
Then, Suchor’s friend and running partner Lance Wheeler challenged her to run at least a mile a day with him for the rest of the year. While Wheeler moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado, later that year, the pair continue to push the streak one day at a time.
“It’s an accomplishment. I don’t do it for anyone else and I’m sure she doesn’t either,” said Wheeler. “We just do it for the satisfaction of saying we did it.”
Another day, another run
Over the last 35 months, Suchor has covered 3,475 miles. If there were a bridge from Gillette to Honolulu, Hawaii, she’d have crossed it by now.
But Suchor hasn’t always been a dedicated long-distance runner.
As a sophomore at Campbell County High School, she said she would lie to her cross-country coach about how many miles she had put in during practice.
“If you didn’t turn your log book in you couldn’t go to meets,” Suchor said. “So I would purposely not turn in my logbook.”
Suchor doesn’t fib about her running anymore.
On Sept. 25, 2018, she was the first person awake at the Arbuckle Lodge.
While nerves and jitters may have played a part in her lack of sleep, her alarm clock still went off at 7 a.m. It was a Tuesday morning, and Suchor remembers winding through the paths of Cam-plex Park before the sun crept into the morning sky.
She ran 3 miles that day, her 268th consecutive day of running at least 1 mile. Six hours later, she was in a white dress, walked through the Arbuckle Lodge and married her husband, Ben.
Achieving new goals
Oct. 28 this year was a Wednesday.
The roads were clear of snow and traffic when Suchor started her daily run at 8 a.m. She returned to her familiar starting place, Lasting Legacy Park in Gillette, and continued down Highway 14-16.
Like her first run 1,031 days earlier or the one on her wedding day, Suchor’s focus was the same: one foot in front of the other.
In 6 hours and 34 minutes, Suchor covered 31.1 miles to Moorcroft.
The run to Moorcroft was a 50K to complete a trifecta of events for the Marine Corps Marathon that included a 10K, a marathon and a 50K.
There were several points throughout the 31.1-mile trek that Suchor said she wanted to quit, but her mental toughness and competitive obsession with finishing kept her pushing through.
Running with the past
Suchor will continue to run daily until she has a reason not to. Her next goal is 1,500 straight days, then 2,000 days after that.
“It’s a good stress reliever,” Suchor said. “I can just go out and do it and forget about whatever else is going on. I can be present with myself and music and God and whatever else pops into my head that I’m thinking about.”
It’s been a rough eight years for Suchor. In 2012, she lost her mother. The following year, she lost her first husband, Mike Harry, to cancer three years after their wedding.
Harry was diagnosed with brain cancer three times and was later diagnosed with esophageal carcinoma. He died April 1, 2013, at the age of 30.
Suchor began developing and conditioning herself as a long-distance runner, meeting Wheeler through a mutual friend and slowly finding a passion for exercise. Then in June 2017, Suchor unexpectedly lost her father.
Running doesn’t replace the grieving process, but it’s helped, she said.
The loss of her parents and her first husband has motivated Suchor to push herself mentally and physically the only way she knew how — by lacing up her running shoes.
“We all have that limiting belief that we can only do X, Y and Z,” Suchor said. “When you start doing a little bit more and a little bit more, you just kind of learn your mental toughness and the adversities that you can overcome.”
While on the trail or a treadmill in her house, Suchor grants herself the freedom to allow her mind to wander and think about the people she’s lost along her life’s journey.
“Sometimes I’ll listen to music and a song will come on that reminds me of my mom or my first husband Mike, and when those things happen to me I just think it’s them telling me, ‘Hi, I’m with you,’” Suchor said. “I can just think about them and be with them the whole run.”
Her running partner Wheeler got her started nearly three years ago and is another motivator that keeps Suchor going every day.
“I’ve probably had a few days where I just wanted to quit. Life gets busy and sometimes you have a lot going on,” Suchor said. “But if I quit, I’m going to have to call and tell (Wheeler) that I didn’t run today and that my streak ended.
“For me, that’s the kick that I need. I don’t want to have to tell him I didn’t want to do it or that I didn’t make the time for it.”
For Suchor, the parallels between life and running are undeniable.
When you’re exhausted and want nothing more than to give up, focus on the next step, Suchor said.
Just put one foot in front of the other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.