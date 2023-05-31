Rumors were flying around before Chastin Nelson heard the almost unbelievable truth.
Sheridan College — where she was set to begin her college career on the volleyball team — cut the sports program in a budget move.
Panic set in. Everything she had worked so hard to build through high school was being stripped away. Nelson was ready to move. She had a roommate she was excited to live with, and she was looking forward to living in Sheridan. Yes, even as a Gillette native. She loved Sheridan’s former coach Casey Quiggle and still keeps up with him to this day.
Even before Nelson had been given the official word from the school that the sports had been cut, two schools contacted her about joining the team. That certainly didn’t quell the doubt in her mind.
Then, in June, the official word came through. Nelson would not get the opportunity to play for Quiggle. She wasn’t even sure if she would play at the college level at all.
“I was like, ‘What’s going to happen to me?’ I had finally committed somewhere I wanted to go and now I couldn’t do that,” Nelson said. “I was terrified of what the next step was going to be. That was a big bump in the road for me.”
The college honored her athletic scholarship as an academic scholarship but she dropped out after the first semester in fall of 2020. Nelson was unhappy during that semester. Being at Sheridan College was a reminder of what she had lost.
For two years Nelson was in limbo. She remained hopeful that sports would be brought back but had to move on with her life to a degree. Nelson moved to Fairbanks, Alaska with her boyfriend when she finished her semester at Sheridan. The move was the farthest she’s been from Gillette and after six months she decided to move back home.
When Nelson came back in 2021, the rumors of Gillette College coming back with a volleyball program were growing. She kept close to the sport during her time away from organized play. For two years she’s been coaching a local club team.
Nelson kept up with the news coming out of Gillette College during her three-year volleyball hiatus. As plans became definitive and the district officially brought the sports department back, Nelson had newfound hope. A text from her sister confirmed when the rumors were true. This was her chance to continue to play the game she loved, and to do it for the local team.
“I was always prepared because I knew that whenever they did finally make a volleyball team that that was something I wanted to be a part of,” Nelson said. “I was definitely on my toes about the entire situation from day one.”
After calling her mom about the news that sports would be returning and that volleyball would be included, Nelson texted her Thunder Basin coach, Wenett Martin. The two discussed Nelson’s options and her opportunity to return to volleyball.
In February when the Gillette Community College District hired Julia Machin to lead the program’s inaugural volleyball team, Martin gave Machin’s number to Nelson. The two met, and Nelson felt an instant connection.
“(Machin) is actually super young to be a head coach at a college, and that’s a huge deal,” Nelson said. “I am super excited that it’s with her because I feel she’ll be able to connect to all of us on another level.”
Machin’s energy and excitement stick out to Nelson. The future Pronghorn says it’s apparent for Nelson that Machin wants the best for her players and will help guide them to their future goals after Gillette College.
Now signed with Gillette College, Nelson’s plans are back on. She still plans on turning her two years at Gillette College into a Division II or Division I volleyball opportunity.
Nelson’s nerves and stress about performing on the court are back. What if she returns and isn’t good? Will people judge her?
These feelings are difficult to deal with, but are also a reminder that sports are back. Nelson is back. 2023 is her comeback season in the most literal sense.
“I’m just very excited to be back because this is something I’ve wanted for a really long time now,” Nelson said. “So I’m training hard. I’m training like a D-I athlete.”
