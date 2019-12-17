Campbell County High School wrestling started its season Saturday by finishing 10th in a 22-team field at the Powell Invitational.
“The boys just looked, overall, a lot better so far this year than they did after the first week the last couple of years,” Camels coach Clay Rodgers said. “It’s definitely a positive weekend for our program and our young guys.”
CCHS heavyweight Colter Rankin, a junior, led the group with a second-place finish. He lost to Buffalo’s Hunter Pope in the tournament finals, 8-3.
In the semifinal match, Rankin beat Thermopolis’ Remington Ferree in overtime 4-2. Ferree was the only wrestler Rankin lost to in the first day of competition.
Rankin didn’t finish last year’s wrestling season because of injury, he said.
“Colter was definitely a bright spot for us this weekend and definitely showed some maturity from last year,” Rodgers said.
Senior Dawsen Hayden, wrestling at 160 pounds, finished fourth after a close 16-15 loss to Worland’s Josh Rose in the third-place match.
In the 138-pound weight class, sophomore Alex Eisenbraun finished sixth.
In the junior varsity matches, Hunter Henderson won the 145-pound weight class for CCHS, Austin Enriquez was second at 113 pounds and Brodee Hofmeister finished third at 152 pounds.
“It doesn’t seem like they, all these young guys, took a step back from last year. They’re all ahead of where they ended last year as freshmen,” Rodgers said.
The Camels had six in the varsity bracket and 14 in the junior varsity bracket, Rodgers said.
Natrona County won with a team score of 270 points. Powell was second with 227.5 points and Sheridan was third with 184.
The Camels will wrestle next Friday and Saturday at Gillette’s own Pat Weede Memorial Invite.
“We’re leaps and bounds ahead of where we have been the last couple years so it’s a good feeling,” Rodgers said.
